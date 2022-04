Sedona News – Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with “Napoleon: In the Name of Art”. The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, March 29, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth [...] The post Great Art on Screen ‘Napoleon: In the Name of Art’ premieres March 29 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 18 DAYS AGO