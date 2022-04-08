ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Angels Opening Day: Astros beat Angels 3-1 despite strong start from Shohei Ohtani

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5PlR_0f2XFBnA00

Framber Valdez outpitched Shohei Ohtani with 6 2/3 innings of two-hit ball, and the Houston Astros tied the longest opening day winning streak in major league history with a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

Alex Bregman had an early RBI single and a late homer as the Astros won their 10th straight season opener. That matches the mark posted in the late 19th century by the Boston Beaneaters - now the Atlanta Braves.

Valdez (1-0) was dominant in the late-blooming left-hander's first career start in April, striking out six and yielding one early walk. He retired 15 straight Angels after Matt Duffy's single in the second, and exited only after Duffy's soft infield single in the seventh.

Ohtani (0-1) struck out nine while pitching one-run ball into the fifth inning for the Angels, who lost their season opener for the eighth time in nine years. Last season's AL MVP went 0 for 4 at the plate while taking advantage of baseball's offseason rule change allowing him to remain the designated hitter after he finishes pitching.

Michael Brantley doubled and scored on Bregman's single off Ohtani in the third. Bregman then homered leading off the eighth on new reliever Ryan Tepera's first pitch for the Angels, and Yordan Alvarez added a solo shot on Tepera's fourth pitch.

Dodgers play Angels in first game at Dodger Stadium this year

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play the Angels in the first game at Dodger Stadium this year.

Los Angeles finally scored in the eighth when Alvarez couldn't make a diving stab of David Fletcher's two-out triple to left, but Hector Neris retired Ohtani on a fly to right.

Ohtani didn't win, but he made more baseball history: He became the first player in baseball history to throw his team's first pitch of the season - a 99 mph fastball in the dirt to José Altuve - and to face his team's first pitch of the season at the plate.

Ohtani was impressive in his first career opening day start on the mound, particularly against Altuve: Ohtani struck out the Astros star three times, getting him with a nasty slider on his 80th and final pitch. Ohtani became only the fourth pitcher to fan Altuve thrice in a game, but manager Joe Maddon pulled Ohtani early to preserve his arm after an abbreviated spring.

Mike Trout went 1 for 4 with a ninth-inning single in the three-time AL MVP's first game since missing the final 4 1/2 months of last season with an injured calf.

Anthony Rendon went 0 for 4 and made two stellar defensive plays in the $245 million third baseman's first appearance since last July 4, thanks to a nasty hip injury. He missed a go-ahead homer by inches down the left field line in the seventh, and he flied out with Trout on base in the ninth.

Ryan Pressly then got Tyler Wade to ground into a game-ending double play, earning the save several hours after the Houston closer agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension.

Jeremy Peña went 0 for 4 in the touted prospect's major league debut as Carlos Correa's successor at shortstop, but the Astros showed off their fundamental roster sturdiness while extending their remarkable run of opening day success.

The streak was started in 2013 by an Astros team that went on to lose 111 games, and it continued through the franchise's rise and current renaissance of five straight AL Championship Series appearances, three pennants and one World Series title.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Los Angeles put OF Taylor Ward on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain incurred during an exhibition game Tuesday. Ward would have been the opening day starter in right field.

UP NEXT

Angels rookie left-hander Reid Detmers makes his season debut against Houston right-hander Jake Odorizzi. Detmers, the most promising pitcher yet in Los Angeles' string of prospects from its long-struggling farm system, is swapping rotation spots with Patrick Sandoval, who will pitch Tuesday after resting his tired arm.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge’s bold contract demands, revealed

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were unable to agree on a contract extension before the team’s Opening Day tilt against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced the news leading up to Friday’s game, saying the best offer was a seven-year extension worth $30.5 million per season starting in 2023. The deal would have included a $17 million contract for 2022 after Judge filed at $21 million in arbitration talks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Atlanta, TX
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Says He’s Breaking News: MLB World Reacts

Watch out, MLB world, some big news might be coming on ESPN2 tonight. This evening is the debut of the “KayRod” broadcast, hosted by Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez on ESPN2. Earlier today, Rodriguez teased the broadcast, saying he will be “breaking” news during the telecast on ESPN2....
MLB
The Spun

Look: The Yankees Are Getting Booed On Opening Day

Yankees fans are already in mid-season form. On Friday afternoon, the team was showered with boos because of its performance in the top of the first inning. All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole gave up a two-run homer to Rafael Devers. Obviously, that didn’t sit well with the fans at Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani Set Impressive MLB History On Opening Day

Opening Day is always a fun day. It’s a national holiday across the baseball world, kicking off what everybody hopes to be a historic and magical season. And Opening Day is no stranger to some historic and magical moments. The Los Angeles Angels got to witness a little bit...
ANAHEIM, CA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton sounds like Yogi Berra on Aaron Judge’s contract

NEW YORK —The first Yankees’ win of the season in the books, Giancarlo Stanton was among the key contributors taking a turn doing a post-game interview in the middle of the clubhouse. His leadoff homer the other way in the fourth momentarily tied up an exciting Opening Day, one in which the Yankees rallied from 3-0, 4-3 and 5-4 deficits before pulling out a 6-5, 11-inning thriller over the Red Sox.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Framber Valdez
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Ryan Tepera
Person
Patrick Sandoval
Person
José Altuve
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Homer
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Matt Duffy
FanSided

New York Yankees: Brett Gardner waiting for the call

It is seemingly a matter of time before Brett Gardner returns to the New York Yankees. He has generated some interest in free agency, with the Blue Jays specifically having been reportedly looking to bring him in, but Gardner has seemingly been clear about where he wants to be. As he has spent his entire career in pinstripes, it is not a surprise that he wants to return to New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Benches clear between Mets, Nationals after Lindor takes pitch off head

The benches cleared between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of their Friday evening contest after Steve Cishek's pitch hit Francisco Lindor in the head. New York's star shortstop was attempting to bunt with a runner on second base when Cishek's errant throw hit Lindor...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros#The Los Angeles Angels#The Atlanta Braves#The Los Angeles Dodgers
Reuters

Astros use 8-run inning to pound Angels, 13-6

The Houston Astros erupted for eight runs in the seventh inning to break open a close game and beat the host Los Angeles Angels 13-6 Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. The Astros had 14 hits in all, including six home runs. Jose Altuve, Aledmys Diaz, Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees Finally Upgraded At An Important Position

The New York Yankees have had a little dysfunction at the first base position over the past few years. In every season since 2018, the Bronx Bombers have had a different Opening Day first baseman and haven’t really had much stability at the position ever since then. The trend...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Larry Brown Sports

‘Jeopardy!’ contestant goes viral for his message about Mets

Though he did not win the match, one “Jeopardy!” contestant could still end up looking pretty good several months down the road. Mike Janela, who competed on the episode of the popular quiz show that aired Thursday, went viral for his funny response in the “Final Jeopardy” round. Janela had no clue what the correct response was in the category “Inventions.” So instead, he used his space to predict that the New York Mets would win the 2022 World Series.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs continue bad blood

It should not be much of a surprise that the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs would have quite a bit of bad blood between them. The Brewers are the favorites to take the NL Central, a division that had been the Cubs’ playground for years. Now that the Cubs are looking to re-establish themselves, it is understandable that there could be some friction.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
111K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy