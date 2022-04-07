ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UPIN Acquires The Import Export Group, Inc.

buffalonynews.net
 3 days ago

GREAT NECK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / Universal Power Industry Corporation (OTC:UPIN) ('Universal Power' or the 'Company'), a diversified holding company with an emphasis on the manufacturing and the importation of denim clothing and other apparel items for the private label and retail sectors as well as the...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Avery Dennison Unveils Embelex, Product Branding for Apparel, Footwear

Click here to read the full article. Materials science company Avery Dennison said it launched Embelex, a full service on-product branding ecosystem for the apparel and footwear segments that “brings brands to life,” according to the firm. Embelex’s on-product branding suite offers customization, personalization and smart solutions across apparel, footwear and accessories manufacturing markets. The firm said it conceived of the idea based on its own research that “fashion and sportswear brands want to offer differentiated skus — such as personalized prints and applications — to stay relevant and competitive in today’s crowded apparel market.”More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's...
BUSINESS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

February import export prices mixed

(Washington, DC) -- February's import and export prices are a mixed bag. Import prices rose one-point-four percent over January and ten-point-nine percent over February of last year. Both figures out Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics are lower than analysts had forecast. Export prices were up three-percent over January...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Daikin Subsidiary Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire CCOM Group, Inc. for Distribution in New Jersey and Surrounding States

WALLER, Texas & HAWTHORNE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 18, 2022-- Goodman Distribution, Inc., a subsidiary of Daikin, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CCOM Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: “CCOM”, “CCOMP”) and its wholly owned subsidiaries for $2.71 per share of common stock and convertible preferred stock, the companies jointly announced today. Goodman Distribution, Inc. will change its name to Daikin Comfort Technologies Distribution, Inc. on April 1.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Private Advisor Group Acquires Investors Financial Group

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, announced that it has acquired registered investment advisor (RIA) firm, Investors Financial Group (IFG). Servicing over $1.86 billion in advisory assets under management as of December 31, 2021, IFG will transition its RIA management to Private Advisor Group, a change aimed to fuel growth and scale for both firms.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
TechCrunch

VCs, unicorn founders back Truora, a startup that helps LatAm businesses onboard users via WhatsApp

Propel Venture Partners and Accel led the investment for Truora, which valued the company at $75 million post-money. Founded in August 2018, Truora was originally focused on background checks for gigster platforms. In 2018 and 2019, its biggest customers were ride-hailing companies, and with the pandemic, the company saw an increase in e-commerce and marketplace customers.
BUSINESS
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Import Export#Importation#Upin#Indigo Brands
Newsday

Spies among us: How bosses remotely monitor work-from-home employees

Since the pandemic accelerated remote work, there’s been an uptick in the use of electronic monitoring tools to track employees’ performance and productivity, experts say. Some workers’ rights groups have called it invasive with employees often not knowing they’re even being tracked or how the information’s being used.
MANHATTAN, NY
biospace.com

Frazier Life Sciences Commits $1B to Nurturing New Biotech Companies

Frazier Life Sciences, an investment group that has turned its attention to the biotech industry, has closed a deal to open Frazier Life Sciences, XI (FSI XI) as an extension of its portfolio. FSI XI, Frazier Healthcare Partners' newest in a long line of deep-pocketed life sciences venture funds, will focus on creating and developing biotechnology companies that it believes have potential for long-term growth.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sourcing Journal

In India, Costly Cotton Import Tax Meets ‘Liquidity Crisis’

Click here to read the full article. Garment producers are asking the government to suspend the duty applied to cotton imports to alleviate shortages and cost pressures. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalEvrnu Develops Fiber Made From 100 Percent Textile WasteChina's BCI-Snubbing Cotton Sustainability Standard Goes Into EffectAfter Two Years of Covid, Consumers Still Feathering Their NestsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Footwear News

DSW Parent Expects Owned-Brands and DTC Channels To Drive Growth Through 2026

Click here to read the full article. DSW is expecting its private brands to drive the company’s growth over the next five years. At its investor day today, the DSW-parent company will outline a five-year financial roadmap, which predicts owned-brand growth to drive sales and profits for the company. By fiscal year 2026, the company expects to hit annual revenue of $4 billion, with a gross profit margin of 35% and an operating margin of 9%. The company also anticipates earnings per share between $2.75 and $2.85. The company expects sales from its owned brands and Camuto national owned and licensed brands...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Wealth Enhancement Group Acquires Napa Valley Wealth Management and TrueNote Investment Advisors, Inc., Northern California-Based RIAs with More Than $400 Million in Assets

Newly Added Firms Raise Wealth Enhancement Group's Total Client Assets to $55.1 Billion, Continuing Robust M&A Growth Momentum. MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, an independent wealth management firm, today announced the acquisition of Napa Valley Wealth Management and TrueNote Investment Advisors, Inc. The firms are led by President and Chief Investment Officer Kelly Crane CFP®, CLU, CFA, a Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor, and oversee more than $400 million in client assets. They are headquartered in St. Helena, Calif., with additional offices in Walnut Creek and El Cerrito. With this latest partnership, Wealth Enhancement Group continues its significant M&A growth momentum, increasing the firm's total client assets to $55.1 billion.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from North America | Increasing Use of Analytics to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 Testing and Assessment Market value is set to grow by USD 8.24 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.19% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Increasing use of analytics coupled with emphasis on formative learning tools are some of the key factors driving growth.
EDUCATION
TechRadar

Rolls-Royce and Infosys open joint R&D centre in Bengaluru - Here are all details

Indian IT major Infosys and and industrial technology firm Rolls-Royce have joined forces and unveiled aerospace engineering research centre in Bengaluru. The Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre will provide R&D services along with with advanced digital capabilities to Rolls-Royce's engineering and group business services from India. A statement from...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy