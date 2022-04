Last spring, when Robert Goodlett decided to return to the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, he was surprised and honored when he was named Best 2D Artist of the show. This was no surprise however to locals who had been enjoying his paintings at the Cedar Keyhole Artist Co-op for the past decade nor to coordinators who are delighted to welcome him back to the 2022 event, April 9-10 Cedar Key.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO