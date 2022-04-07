Police Oversight Group Will Continue, Despite City Staffing Shortages

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. It saddens me that as a result of a global crisis and a $h*t government/health system etc, more than half a million people are unhoused. What is mortifying to me is that a global crisis, like a pandemic, has only divided people further. I am dumbfounded that we are addressing our outside neighbors’ crisis in the same fashion we always have and not in acknowledging that our middle class is sinking. Our answer seems to be to push them out and replace their once “home” with cute little planters that make US feel better. Now, I understand how fucked up it is to have your shit stolen/destroyed and to have garbage lined streets. This affects me drastically too, but I also understand that trauma breeds monsters, and that most privileges are taken for granted. The one thing that breaks my spirit though, is how we (as people of privilege) speak to each other in passing about this topic. Will you do me a favor? PLEASE, be mindful about the tone and vocabulary you use because some of our outside neighbors are another person's parent, sibling, or child. We are all doing the best that we can to survive today. Please be mindful.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO