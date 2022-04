BEAUMONT – TxDOT issued a traffic alert to warn drivers about possible traffic delays around Ford Park during the South Texas State Fair due to I-10 construction. The South Texas State Fair will be taking place March 24-April 3. During this time, the Major Drive exit from I10 westbound will be closed during peak fair times to prevent traffic backing up onto I10. SH124 (Fannett Road) is also closed east of Walden Road due to a bridge replacement project. TxDOT and Fair organizers ask drivers to plan ahead for possible delays.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO