ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

American Airlines will use buses for hops to Philadelphia

By Associated Press
KRDO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is hitting the road. The airline announced a deal Thursday with a bus company...

krdo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

American Airlines to resume alcohol sales

(WSVN) - American Airlines will once again sell alcohol on board airplanes starting April 18. Airlines stopped selling alcohol and paused other onboard food service early in the pandemic. American and Southwest airlines postponed the return of alcohol because of unruly passengers and assaults on flight attendants. American Airlines is...
LIFESTYLE
KRDO

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing bad weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando, as well as Baltimore and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal. The spate of cancellations arrived as air travel is rebounding from the pandemic, with strong demand for spring-break flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seattle Times

The best time to use your airline miles? Now

Frances Meredith of Raleigh, North Carolina, used a branded American Airlines credit card for everything from groceries to medical expenses during the pandemic, piling up points with nowhere to spend them. That meant she had plenty to redeem when her family of four decided it was time for a winter getaway to Miami. Although the seats were pricey at 50,000 points each, Meredith, an internist, was excited to save money by using her rewards balance. “It was easy. There were lots of seats,” she said.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
City
Denver, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Allentown, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
pewtrusts.org

Barriers Limit Access to Medication for Opioid Use Disorder in Philadelphia

Opioid use disorder (OUD) is a public health crisis in Philadelphia. In 2020, the most recent year for which full data is available, there were 1,214 unintentional drug deaths in the city, the second-highest total on record and more than three times as many as a decade earlier. The data shows that fatalities rose among Black Philadelphians and fell slightly among Whites, and that the great majority of drug deaths throughout the city involved opioids.1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Business Journal

The Creators: Philadelphia entrepreneur uses engineering background to create handbag business

About a decade ago, Sherrill Mosee came down with the flu. Lying in bed, an idea kept nagging at her: There had to be a better handbag to meet the needs of busy women. “I just said to myself as I was thinking about this idea that I didn't want to wake up one day and say, ‘I wish, I should've, I could've.’ I didn't want to have any regrets about this idea. And so I decided that I would just give it a try,” she said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Landline
AccuWeather

Groundbreaking poll pinpoints the number of Americans who have experienced extreme weather

A new public opinion poll released this week puts into perspective the impact extreme weather has had on people throughout the nation over the last two years. A new poll conducted by Gallup shows that one in three adults in the U.S. reported being personally affected by an extreme weather event over the last two years. The poll, which was conducted over an 18-day period last month, surveyed Americans over the age of 18 on whether or not they were personally affected by an extreme weather event, and, if so, what type.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy