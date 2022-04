Passengers aren’t paying fares when they board the Link, and it’s starting to worry Sound Transit. The Sound Transit board of directors, alongside Puget Sound region civic leaders, met Wednesday to discuss the long-term ramifications of the simple fact that revenue generated from soliciting fares from Sound Transit patrons is significantly below their revenue forecasts, with cascading ramifications for the future outlook of realignment— adjusting light rail’s expansion in keeping with the rising cost of real estate and building materials.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 23 DAYS AGO