The seeding picture for the Eastern Conference teams eligible to play in the 2022 NBA Playoffs is starting to come into the picture with most teams having only one or two games left in the season to play, and with that, we are beginning to see where the Boston Celtics may end up being seeded in the postseason — as well which teams are likely to be the club Boston will face in the first round of the playoffs.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO