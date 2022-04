Jamal Meeks will be joining Ball State men’s basketball as an assistant coach. Meeks played at Indiana from 1988 to 1992 for former coach Bob Knight. Before Ball State, Meeks had been with Monmouth as an assistant coach since 2017. He played in 129 games for the Hoosiers during his time at Indiana. His last coaching gig before Monmouth was as an assistant on Bowling Green’s coaching staff in 2000.

