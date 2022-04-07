ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders will meet with Baylor CB Kalon Barnes

By Marcus Mosher
 3 days ago
Speed wins in the NFL. The Raiders know this and that’s why they will always be chasing it in the draft. That’s why it shouldn’t be surprising they are meeting with all of the fastest players in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Raiders are scheduled to meet with Tariq Woolen this week, who ran a 4.26 at the NFL Combine. He was the second-fastest player in the draft, only behind Kalon Barnes. And now, it’s being reported that the Raiders will meet with Barnes, as well.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, the Raiders are set to visit with Barnes as one of their 30 visits before the 2022 NFL Draft:

“Baylor cornerback Kalon “Boogie” Barnes, the fastest 2022 NFL Draft prospect on either side of the football, has visits lined up with the Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders, and Minnesota Vikings, according to league sources.”

Barnes ran an incredible 4.23 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, beating Woolen by .03 seconds. Barnes finished his workout with an amazing 40 inch vertical and an 11’3 board jump. He simply one of the most athletic players you will ever see entering the NFL.

Barnes isn’t a developed player yet and he will likely need to play in the slot in the NFL. However, his speed alone should allow him to succeed on special teams and stick in the league for several years. Don’t be surprised if he’s an option for the Raiders sometime on Day 3 due to his rare speed.

#Nfl Combine#American Football#Baylor#The Pro Football Network#The Seattle Seahawks#The Nfl Combine
