The American Women Quarters Program of the U.S. Mint has announced that Oklahoma's own Maria Tallchief has been selected and will be one of the women featured on next year's (2023) American Women Quarters. The four-year program that started this year (2022) features five women annually that are honored and celebrated for their accomplishments and importance in American history. Their image will be placed on the reverse side of the U.S. Quarter as a special limited edition coin. So keep your eyes out for a 2023 Elizabeth Marie Tallchief quarter for your collection. Or sign up here to order your complete collection.

LAWTON, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO