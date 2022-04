The Los Angles Kings will head up to the State of Hockey as they look to face off against the Minnesota Wild tonight. This will be the third meeting between these two teams this season as the total goals have gone under 5.5 in both of the prior two matchups. Who will come away on top in this matchup? It’s time to find out as we continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Wild prediction and pick.

