SANTA ANA, California (KABC) — The city of Santa Ana is using a unique approach to combat graffiti with the help of local and international artists. Rather than spending up to $3 million a year painting over graffiti, the city says it wants to fund local arts and youth programs and allow artists and muralists to use their talent on walls that are often targets of graffiti.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO