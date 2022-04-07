ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: An ill wind of distrust howls in Outfit’s “Wolf at the End of the Block”

By Jim Farmer
Cover picture for the articleIt’s billed as a thriller, but Theatrical Outfit’s The Wolf at the End of the Block is less a drama about who done it (although that is certainly an intriguing element) than the exact circumstances and grey shadings of all those directly and indirectly involved. Running through April 24 at Balzer...

Leonard (Mark Rylance), the proprietor of the finest bespoke suiting shop in 1956 Chicago, wants to make one thing clear: He’s not a tailor, he’s a cutter. “Anyone with a needle and thread can call themselves a tailor,” he sniffs. No, Leonard trained for years on legendary Savile Row in London learning the art of cutting suits from fine cloth, and he wields his trusty old shears with the precision and confidence that come from decades dedicated to his craft.
