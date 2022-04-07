Review: An ill wind of distrust howls in Outfit’s “Wolf at the End of the Block”
By Jim Farmer
artsatl.org
3 days ago
It’s billed as a thriller, but Theatrical Outfit’s The Wolf at the End of the Block is less a drama about who done it (although that is certainly an intriguing element) than the exact circumstances and grey shadings of all those directly and indirectly involved. Running through April 24 at Balzer...
Leonard (Mark Rylance), the proprietor of the finest bespoke suiting shop in 1956 Chicago, wants to make one thing clear: He’s not a tailor, he’s a cutter. “Anyone with a needle and thread can call themselves a tailor,” he sniffs. No, Leonard trained for years on legendary Savile Row in London learning the art of cutting suits from fine cloth, and he wields his trusty old shears with the precision and confidence that come from decades dedicated to his craft.
Actor Michael B. Jordan sent the internet into an uproar when a picture that girlfriend Lori Harvey posted to her Instagram began making rounds online. Stepping out for date night, the model posted the pics to show off her chic spring outfit, however it was Jordan’s look that caught everyone’s attention for sporting a clean shaved face.
The granddaughter of Disney co-founder Roy E Disney has called on her family’s company to “muster the courage” when it comes to taking a stance on important issues. In opinion piece for The Washington Post published on Friday, Abigail Disney pointed to outrage over Disney’s response to Florida’s so-called “Dont Say Gay” bill as a reason why bosses should speak out on issues including LGBT+ rights. Her comments came after Republicans admonished Disney for eventually taking a stand on the “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed and signed into law last month in Florida. Bosses were earlier criticised by...
XXXTentacion, who became one of his generation’s biggest hip-hop stars before being murdered in a robbery at age 20, was candid about assuming the role of “villain” in his music, which he ascribed to a knack for marketing. Looking at his literal rap sheet, of course, it didn’t seem like just a persona. Known in real life as Jahseh Onfroy, the performer was awaiting trial on felony charges of home invasion and aggravated battery when he was arrested for imprisoning and brutally beating his girlfriend while she was apparently pregnant. So, with that as one of the most memorable parts of his legacy, it’s understandable if you’d want to take a pass on anything looking to “humanize” the late rapper, as does “Look at Me: XXXTentacion,” a documentary that premiered at SXSW this week (with a Hulu debut set for June 10).
Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
Chicago native and Oscar-winning screenwriter (The Imitation Game) Graham Moore’s directorial debut The Outfit takes its cues from the noir gangster dramas of Hollywood’s past, creating an entertaining if too clever by half 1950s crime story. English expat and former Savile Row tailor Leonard (Mark Rylance) leaves behind...
Contrary to what its title might make you think, The Outfit is less interested in putting together an ensemble than it is in tearing away the layers of one man’s façade. In this case, the man in question is Leonard (Mark Rylance), a British immigrant who runs a tailor shop in midcentury Chicago. As his opening narration tells us, Leonard takes pride in his work, and he loves his tailor shop so much that he’s willing to let the local mob use it as an unofficial post office if it means he gets to keep it open.
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Outfit.]. From director/co-writer Graham Moore (The Imitation Game), the crime drama The Outfit is set in the 1950s in Chicago and follows Leonard Burling (Mark Rylance), an expert tailor whose impeccable hand-crafted suits are often worn by dangerous mobsters. Set entirely in his modest corner shop, Leonard tries to focus on his craft and stay out of the turf war among rival gangs, until it becomes clear that there’s a mole in their midst and the twists and turns of the story unfold in a way that is not only surprising for the audience, but for the characters themselves.
Matt’s Odd facts corner sometimes can be corny but this time it was down right funny! First. Michael B. Jordan’s father’s name is Michael A. Jordan but Howling monkeys are the funny part! The bigger the Howl they make, the smaller a certain body part is… HOOWWWWWLLLING laughter is what we’re doing! It’s Eric’s Funny […]
"Atlanta" creator Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, recently interviewed himself for Interview Magazine, and people found it strange, especially when he asked himself about his relationship with Black women.
Click here to read the full article. On Friday in Washington, D.C., the National Museum of Women in the Arts honored Maria Grazia Chiuri, artist Judy Chicago and Mellody Hobson, co-chief executive officer and president of Ariel Investments, at the museum’s annual spring gala. The night, which was sponsored by Dior and was the first spring gala for the museum since 2019, featured a performance by Charlotte Day Wilson and drew D.C. art patrons in their black-tie best.
The evening was co-chaired by Ashley Davis and Marlene Malek, and the Ambassador of France, Philippe Étienne, served as honorary diplomatic chair. It marked the first of a string of honors for Chiuri, who will next travel to New York to be recognized at the Brooklyn Artists Ball on Tuesday.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Men's Fall 2022Front row at Dior Men's Fall 2022Dior Men Men's Fall 2022
Best of WWDThe Eight Must-See Moments From the 2020 Grammy AwardsAmerican Dream: What to Know About New Jersey's Supersized Shopping MallThe Biggest Spring 2020 Fashion Trends From the Runways
YK Osiris is being accused of lying about paying for the funeral costs of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died after falling from a Florida amusement park ride last month. However, the crooner is claiming he did give monetary assistance to the family of the teen. Sampson's funeral took place...
Fitness seems to have become more than a hobby for Wiz Khalifa, but Gillie Da Kid has taken issue with the clothes Wiz wears when working out in the gym. The rapper-turned-podcaster hopped on his Instagram page on Thursday (April 7) and opined on Wiz's workout attire, making it known that Gillie doesn't approve of his gym drip.
52-year-old Ice Cube has found himself in some hot water with a handful of Twitter users. Earlier this weekend, it seems that the internet rediscovered an eyebrow-raising reality series from 2006 by the name of Black. White. that was executive produced by the former NWA rapper. "What's it like to...
As I was winding down and having a few Busch Lights on this fine Saturday afternoon, enjoying the fact that it will no longer be dark by 6:00 for quite some time, ending my seasonal depression and getting me hype for some longer days and summer nights, I decided to scroll through Netflix and see what could be a good movie of choice to take me into the evening.
