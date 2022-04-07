House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tests COVID Positive

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid, but is currently asymptomatic, as reported from her office. Pelosi, 81 years old, is vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. This contraction makes her the highest-profile U.S. government official to test COVID positive since former President Donald Trump, who
tested positive in October 2020.

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” her spokesman Drew Hammill said on Twitter. “The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.

He added: “The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly.”

Stay tuned as this story continues to update.

