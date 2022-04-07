ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pelosi is fully vaccinated and boosted and is asymptomatic at this time. She will follow established quarantine guidelines, according to the statement released by her office.

A planned congressional delegation to Asia will be postponed.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo tested positive for COVID-19.

Orlando, FL
WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

