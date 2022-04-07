ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Marjorie Taylor Greene reports Jimmy Kimmel to cops over Will Smith joke

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fe3Lc_0f2T8zh400

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said late Wednesday that she reported comedian Jimmy Kimmel to the U.S. Capitol Police after he joked on air that Will Smith should slap her.

Greene, a Republican from Georgia, said the late-night host’s comment amounted to a “threat of violence.”

On Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Kimmel mocked Greene for calling three GOP senators — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and Mitt Romney of Utah — “pro-pedophile” when they declared they would vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation into the Supreme Court.

“Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him, huh?” Kimmel said, appearing to reference Smith’s slap of comedian Chris Rock onstage at this year’s Oscars.

Greene’s comment referenced a line of questioning by GOP members on the Senate Judiciary Committee about Jackson issuing lenient sentences to sex offenders.

“ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice,” Greene tweeted Wednesday.

Kimmel responded on Twitter Wednesday night, writing: “Officer? I would like to report a joke.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel teases Republicans over Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings

Jimmy Kimmel has teased the Republicans over the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that began on Monday (21 March). On his late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host joked that the hearings “give a number of our Republican senators a chance to compete in one of their favourite events: the subtle racism jamboree”.Kimmel specifically called out South Carolina’s Senator Lindsey Graham, saying that the politician “expects to be called racist at these hearings”.He then shared a clip of Graham’s “interesting” speech at the hearings, in which he expressly stated that nobody is going to equate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s under threat from transgender ‘biological men aggressively replacing women’

Far-right Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has complained she feels “threatened” that transgender women, whom she labeled “biological men”, are replacing women like herself in society.Ms Greene’s statements, which came from a series of tweets fired off from her Twitter account on Tuesday, are false, but align closely with anti-LGBT sentiments that the unabashed conspiracy theorist has traipsed in before.“As a woman, I feel threatened because biological men are aggressively replacing women,” she tweeted in response to a post from conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which has since been deleted by Twitter for violating its terms and conditions.Mr Kirk, who...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Mitt Romney
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene backs Madison Cawthorn and calls Zelensky a ‘thug’ despite outrage within own party

Marjorie Taylor Greene has said she agrees that Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky is a “thug” and that his government is “corrupt”.She made the comments during a town hall meeting where an audience member asked if she agreed with Republican colleague Madison Cawthorn.“Yes and yes. That’s an easy one,” she said, according to Politico.It comes after Mr Cawthorn drew criticism from within the GOP for criticising Mr Zelensky following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy denounced the North Carolina representative, who also accused the Ukrainian government of spreading disinformation.“Madison is wrong,” Mr McCarthy said. “If there’s any...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy for attack on Mr T’s decision to continue masking

Iconic actor and WWE Hall of Famer Lawrence Tureaud – better known as the imposing Mr T – has faced off against many storied opponents. They include pro wrestling legend Rowdy Roddy Piper, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, and now, the latest recipient of Mr T’s fool pitying, US Senator Ted Cruz. The face-off began when Mr T posted a tweet sharing his booster vaccination and saying he would continue masking and social distancing in public places to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now 69, Mr T's age makes him especially susceptible to the danger posed by a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Gop#The Supreme Court#Abc#Jimmykimmel#Capitolpolice#Cox Media Group
The Independent

SNL star Colin Jost roasts Will Smith Oscars verdict in latest episode

Saturday Night Live questioned Will Smith’s punishment after the Academy reveals how it plans to discipline the actor for slapping Chris Rock.In the latest episode of the sketch show, which aired on 9 April, Colin Jost addressed the subject during the Weekend Update segment.A week after a “heartbroken” Smith resigned from the Academy, the board convened on Friday (8 April) to decide on what “consequences” the actor would face for the incident, which saw the actor hit Rock on stage and swear at him after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.“Jada, I love...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mic

Thank you, GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, for needlessly demonstrating your Taekwondo skills

Time to Log Off is a weekly series documenting the many ways our political figures show their whole asses online. Every week I endeavor to find some figure in politics — a lawmaker, policy commentator, or otherwise notable character — who has, as these types inevitably do, thoroughly beclowned themselves online, and is in dire need of being told in no uncertain terms that it’s time to log off now, please and thank you, full stop.
OHIO STATE
rolling out

Black Twitter alarmed as Herschel Walker leads Sen. Raphael Warnock in polls

The Black electorate is disquieted after learning that former Georgia football legend Herschel Walker is leading junior Sen. Raphael Warnock in the polls. Walker, a right-wing conservative who adores former President Donald Trump, is enjoying a slight advantage over Warnock in the Georgia Senate race, according to a The Hill/Emerson College poll. The organizers reportedly surveyed 1,013 Georgia registered voters from April 1-3, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
59K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy