Anderson Silva set for boxing return on Floyd Mayweather card in Dubai

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Anderson Silva has his next boxing match booked.

Silva, the former longtime UFC middleweight champion, will lace up the gloves for a return to the ring against Brazilian MMA fighter Bruno Machado in an exhibition match on May 14, TMZ first reported Thursday before an official announcement followed. According to MMA Fighting, the bout is scheduled for eight rounds to be contested at 194 pounds.

The event, which is called “The Global Titans Fight Series,” is headlined by an exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Dan Moore and will take place on a helipad atop the iconic Burj Al Khalifa Hotel in Dubai.

Silva will enter the boxing ring for the third time since parting ways with the UFC in late 2020. In 2021, the 46-year-old Silva defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and most recently he knocked out Tito Ortiz in less than two minutes last September.

Machado, 35, is on a six-fight winning streak in the cage. After capturing the UAE Warriors title with a finish of Mike Santiago in July 2020, Machado defeated another ex-UFC veteran in Mickael Lebout in January 2021.

Mayweather, 45, will be returning to the ring for the first time since his exhibition bout with YouTube star Logan Paul last June.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

