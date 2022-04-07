ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Walmart offers supply-chain workers a chance to drive trucks

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKbdZ_0f2SgRYu00
Walmart-Truckers FILE - Trucks line up to have containers loaded from a stack at the Norfolk International Terminal Wednesday Dec 1, 2021, in Norfolk, Va. Walmart workers who once unloaded trucks now have a chance to drive them. The nation’s largest retailer has launched a training program for employees who work in its distribution or fulfillment centers. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Steve Helber)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Walmart workers who once unloaded trucks now have a chance to drive them.

The nation's largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in its distribution or fulfillment centers a chance to become certified Walmart truck drivers through a 12-week program taught by the company's established drivers.

Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, also said it is raising pay for its 12,000 truck drivers. The starting range for new drivers will now between $95,000 and $110,000, according to Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield. The retailer said that $87,500 had been the average that new truck drivers could make in their first year.

The moves announced Thursday come as the pandemic has made trucker shortages more severe as demand to move freight reaches historic highs. The American Trucking Associations, a large industry trade group, estimates that the nation is short about 80,000 drivers.

Walmart said about 20 workers in Dallas and Dover, Delaware, have earned their commercial driver’s licenses. About 400 to 800 workers in the company's supply-chain network are expected to complete the truck-driving program this year, Hatfield said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Walmart offering new truckers starting salary of up to $110,000

As part of an effort to keep its supply chain moving, Walmart is offering new truck drivers a starting salary range of $95,000 to $110,000 for their first year. "Drivers who have been with Walmart longer can earn even more, based on factors like tenure and location," Walmart's senior vice presidents of transportation and supply chain people, Fernando Cortes and Karisa Sprague, added in a blog post on Thursday.
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Delaware State
New York City, NY
Business
State
Arkansas State
KOEL 950 AM

Huge Retailer Plans To Hire 50,000 Employees

One of the biggest companies in the country has plans to have mass hiring over the next few months. The United States has been experiencing a major labor shortage over the past few months. As of September of last year, there were 10 million job openings and approximately 8 million...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Walmart plans to hire over 50,000 U.S. workers

(Adds details on hiring, U.S. job market) March 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Wednesday it plans to hire more than 50,000 workers in the United States in the first quarter, as the U.S. retailer looks to bolster its fulfillment centers and stores. Walmart said the new hires would...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Low pay, grueling work fuels trucker shortage

President Joe Biden wants to recruit more veterans and women to the trucking industry amid a national shortage of drivers that is making it harder to get products onto store shelves. In unveiling a plan on Monday to beat the bushes for more truck drivers, Mr. Biden and U.S. Transportation...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Trucks#Driving#Industry Trade Group#Ap#The Associated Press
morningbrew.com

Walmart is bumping truck driver starting pay into the 6 figures

In order to get those Instant Pots where they need to be, faster, Walmart said that it will increase the average starting pay for in-house truck drivers from $87,000 to between $95,000 and $110,000. Feel free to open a new tab and Google, “How to become truck driver.”. The...
ECONOMY
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Outsider.com

Walmart Hiring 50K Workers, Adding New Hubs

As one of the most popular and largest retail corporations in the U.S., Walmart is now hiring 50,000 workers. Not only that, but the franchise is also adding new hubs. Walmart is hiring new employees across its frontline and corporate office. Walmart is raising their starting wage to $30 for...
BUSINESS
News4Jax.com

Solutionaries: Investigating the supply chain crisis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax wants to tackle big problems impacting all of us. We call this new initiative Solutionaries. The idea is to find big-picture solutions to problems – like the supply chain crisis. You’ve seen the logjam of container ships sitting idly offshore. The vessels are packed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
freightwaves.com

Supply chain dumpster fire rages on

Latham Woodward, founder and CEO of Sense Distribution and Shoogies, talks about the logistics of lighting up the cannabis retail market. Marcus Cooksey, CEO at Duke.ai, is partnering with educational institutions to recruit underrepresented women and minorities and then place them through its software development apprenticeship program. Dan Johnston, co-founder...
ROGERS, AR
freightwaves.com

Trucking is a commodity. Service is not.

I have been around trucking for 42 years – literally my whole life. My grandfather and father began trucking companies. I began to learn about trucking when I was very young, because I grew up in a trucking family. Family dinners and vacations revolved around trucking. It would be unusual for my family to go through a single dinner without something about trucking coming up.
INDUSTRY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
60K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy