How to Watch Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Defamation Court Case

By Jacklyn Krol
 3 days ago
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard fans will be able to stream their defamation court case from their homes. On Monday (April 11), CourtTV.com will exclusively be streaming and broadcasting the official pool feed following the completion of the jury selection. Celebrities including James Franco, Elon Musk, Paul Bettany and Ellen Barkin...

