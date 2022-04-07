Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and predictions

The Golden State Warriors (50-29) play their final regular-season home game of the season Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers (31-48). Tip-off is 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Below, we look at the Lakers vs. Warriors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Lakers have lost seven straight games and have only two wins in their last 13. They have been eliminated from playoff contention after being the preseason favorite to win the Western Conference. They are 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Warriors have won two games in a row after losing seven of their previous eight. They are 2-1 against the Lakers this season. They cling to a half-game lead ove the Dallas Mavericks for third place in the Western Conference.

Lakers at Warriors odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:22 a.m. ET.

Money line: Lakers +650 (bet $100 to win $650) | Warriors -1000 (bet $1,000 to win $100)

Lakers +650 (bet $100 to win $650) | Warriors -1000 (bet $1,000 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Lakers +12.5 (-110) | Warriors -12.5 (-110)

Lakers +12.5 (-110) | Warriors -12.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 221.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Lakers at Warriors key injuries

Lakers

F Anthony Davis (foot) questionable

(foot) questionable F LeBron James (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable G Russell Westbrook (shoulder) questionable

Warriors

G Stephen Curry (foot) out

(foot) out C James Wiseman (knee) out

Lakers at Warriors odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Warriors 121, Lakers 112

PASS on the money line. The Lakers are struggling. They are an abysmal 11-28 on the road, making them a bad bet to realistically win outright.

Meanwhile, the Warriors need to win to stay in third place and are 30-10 at home. They should win, but the price makes a bet for them on the money line just not worth it. You can add a Warriors win to a parlay, but don’t bet the money line as a single bet.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

The Lakers have managed to cover the spread three times in their seven-game losing streak. However, having been eliminated from playoff contention, I don’t expect much of an effort. They are 17-22 ATS on the road this season.

The Warriors are 22-16-2 ATS at home this season and have covered the spread in their last three games.

This could get out of hand early. But the Warriors have not beaten the Lakers by double digits this season and will be without Curry. If there is a big lead and the reserves start to get playing time, there is always the chance things get interesting.

The Warriors win, but the Lakers will pull it within single digits without really threatening.

I LEAN LAKERS +12.5 (-110).

The Warriors have cracked 110 points only once in their last four games, averaging 104.5 points in that span.

Over their last 13 games, the Lakers have allowed 123.8 points per game and at least 120 in 10 of those games.

Take OVER 221.5 (-112).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).