ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQwhY_0f2SQkJ900

The Golden State Warriors (50-29) play their final regular-season home game of the season Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers (31-48). Tip-off is 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Below, we look at the Lakers vs. Warriors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Lakers have lost seven straight games and have only two wins in their last 13. They have been eliminated from playoff contention after being the preseason favorite to win the Western Conference. They are 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Warriors have won two games in a row after losing seven of their previous eight. They are 2-1 against the Lakers this season. They cling to a half-game lead ove the Dallas Mavericks for third place in the Western Conference.

Lakers at Warriors odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:22 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Lakers +650 (bet $100 to win $650) | Warriors -1000 (bet $1,000 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Lakers +12.5 (-110) | Warriors -12.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 221.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Lakers at Warriors key injuries

Lakers

  • F Anthony Davis (foot) questionable
  • F LeBron James (ankle) questionable
  • G Russell Westbrook (shoulder) questionable

Warriors

  • G Stephen Curry (foot) out
  • C James Wiseman (knee) out

Lakers at Warriors odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Warriors 121, Lakers 112

PASS on the money line. The Lakers are struggling. They are an abysmal 11-28 on the road, making them a bad bet to realistically win outright.

Meanwhile, the Warriors need to win to stay in third place and are 30-10 at home. They should win, but the price makes a bet for them on the money line just not worth it. You can add a Warriors win to a parlay, but don’t bet the money line as a single bet.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

The Lakers have managed to cover the spread three times in their seven-game losing streak. However, having been eliminated from playoff contention, I don’t expect much of an effort. They are 17-22 ATS on the road this season.

The Warriors are 22-16-2 ATS at home this season and have covered the spread in their last three games.

This could get out of hand early. But the Warriors have not beaten the Lakers by double digits this season and will be without Curry. If there is a big lead and the reserves start to get playing time, there is always the chance things get interesting.

The Warriors win, but the Lakers will pull it within single digits without really threatening.

I LEAN LAKERS +12.5 (-110).

The Warriors have cracked 110 points only once in their last four games, averaging 104.5 points in that span.

Over their last 13 games, the Lakers have allowed 123.8 points per game and at least 120 in 10 of those games.

Take OVER 221.5 (-112).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

"The Same Way That Melo Staring At Rih"... J. Cole Didn't Have To Do Carmelo Like That, Says NBA Fan

NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II coming off the bench for Golden State on Thursday

Golden State Warriors point guard Gary Payton II is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Payton will move to the bench on Thursday with Klay Thompson back in the starting lineup. Our models expect him to play 18.1 minutes against the Lakers. Payton's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

Thompson scores 33, Warriors beat Lakers to win third in row

Klay Thompson scored 33 points with six 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors won their third straight game after dropping four in a row, running away late from the depleted Los Angeles Lakers for a 128-112 victory Thursday night.Jordan Poole added 19 points and a career-high 11 assists for the Warriors on a festive night at Chase Center, where huge Golden State fan and K-pop star BamBam brought the house down with a spirited halftime performance in the Warriors' final regular-season home game.Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 40 points on 15-for-28 shooting to lead a Lakers team missing LeBron James,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
James Wiseman
Tri-City Herald

Warriors hold off Spurs and maintain hold on third seed

Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole each had 18 points and the Golden State Warriors won their fourth straight, beating the San Antonio Spurs 100-94 on Saturday night to strengthen their hopes for a top-three seed despite being without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Poole finished 3 for 19 from the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Warriors take on the Spurs, look for 4th straight victory

Golden State Warriors (51-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (34-46, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Warriors take on San Antonio. The Spurs are 24-26 against conference opponents. San Antonio averages 12.4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Sports#The Golden State Warriors#The Los Angeles Lakers#Ats#Ove The Dallas Mavericks#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Lakers F Anthony Davis
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Says LeBron James Isn't The Best 1-On-1 Player In The NBA: "If You Line LeBron James Up With Everyone In The NBA, You Think He'll Come Out On Top As The Best One-On-One Player? I Don't Think So."

One of the most interesting conversations around the NBA in recent times has been the difference between 'hoopers' and basketball players. Hoopers are generally players that are considered to be pure ballers, players that could dominate at the park, have the flashy skills to put on a show when they play, and essentially live and breathe basketball in a very pure way.
NBA
ESPN

Golden State faces New Orleans on 4-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (52-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (36-45, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State seeks to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against New Orleans. The Pelicans are 25-26 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is 23-29 in games...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Doncic and the Mavericks play the Spurs

LINE: Mavericks -9 BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic is currently third in the NBA scoring 28.5 points per game. The Mavericks are 35-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring 42.8 points per game in the paint.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Facebook
numberfire.com

Golden State's Klay Thompson (injury management) starting on Thursday, Gary Payton II to bench

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (injury management) is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Thompson will make his 31st start this season after Golden State's guard was rested on Sunday. In a great spot against a Lakers' unit ranked 21st in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Thompson to score 33.8 FanDuel points.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy