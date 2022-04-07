ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens S Geno Stone signs exclusive rights free agent tender

By Kevin Oestreicher
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have been improving their roster during the 2022 offseason with signings such as safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and defensive lineman Michael Pierce. However, the team has also brought back a few of their own players, namely fullback Patrick Ricard.

On Thursday, Baltimore announced that safety Geno Stone had signed his exclusive rights free agent tender, officially marking his return to the team in 2022. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Stone’s salary will fall around $895,000 for the upcoming season.

Stone was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 draft by the Ravens, and has acted as safety depth for the team over his first two years as a professional. He’s totaled 21 tackles and one interception in 17 NFL games.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

