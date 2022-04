It’s almost time for audiences to get into the chaos that is Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Just under a month remains until the sequel to Paramount’s smash 2020 hit is finally in theaters, ready to introduce Idris Elba’s Knuckles, and a whole bunch of trouble to the big screen. As if the stakes weren’t high enough, fans of the games are going to be pleased to know that in this final trailer released for the film, it looks like Jim Carrey’s Robotnik has some wild new powers. Dear readers, the Chaos Emeralds have finally arrived.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 27 DAYS AGO