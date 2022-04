In the Bellmore-Merrick Central High School district, there is an ever-present emphasis on experiential learning. And at Wellington C. Mepham High School in Bellmore, home of the Bellmore-Merrick Broadcasting program, students can learn all the tricks of broadcast journalism, working hands-on in a studio, starting as early as their freshman year. Recently named a 2021-2022 Broadcast Excellence Award winner by the Student Television Network, BMB prepares aspiring broadcasters for college and beyond.

BELLMORE, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO