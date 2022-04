Did I really get you? Chances are, if you’re reading this, I did pull this April Fools' Day prank on you. I must say that I’m pretty proud of myself. Please don't feel bad, though, because I've gotten a lot of people with this one and understandably so because there actually has been a lot of talk over the past couple of years about an In-N-Out coming to Northern Colorado.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO