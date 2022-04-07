ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Colin Hay Dwells on Life and the Hereafter on ‘Now And The Evermore’

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

In 2003, Colin Hay began touring with Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band. The beginning of a life-long friendship, Hay, at one point became part of the band and even wrote the title track to Starr’s 20th album What’s My Name in 2019. Coming full circle, when Hay began working on his 15th album, Now and The Evermore (Lazy Eye/Compass Records), he began tapping back into his love of The Beatles’ music, and then Starr returned some musical favors by playing drums on the title track.

Now and The Evermore, a follow up to the 2017 release Fierce Mercy and I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself in 2021, is a culmination of Hay’s own notions of mortality coupled with the observations of grief and loss during the pandemic and the lifelong interconnectedness of love and the hereafter.

Fitting around the bittersweet end, Now and The Evermore opens with the Starr-fused title track and “Love Is Everywhere,” both adding some levity to the darker rings around death and the evermore.

“‘Now And The Evermore’ is a reminder to myself, to make the most of what time I have left walking around on top of the planet,” says Hay of the track. “When I listen to it, it transports me back to when I thought I had all the time in the world. It is a song that is unashamedly inspired by the majesty of The Beatles, and the gift they gave us all. Having Ringo Starr play on the track is more than icing on the cake. Ring playing drums just added a real beautiful symmetry for me.”

Co-written with Hay’s longtime collaborator Michael Georgiades, who lives up the road from him in Los Angeles, Now and The Evermore is Hay’s missive on life and love and the ultimate end with levity and weight of “A Man Without A Name” and “All I See Is You” and questioning the future and if we are past the tipping point on a more gentle testament to troubled times on “When Does the End Begin?”

The more somber Americana twang of “Into the Bright Lights” explores the end and finding paradise in Hay’s refraining verse My shadow is cast on the ground/ But I’m flying too fast to look down / At the rooftops and trees / And my family waving at me.

“I’m deeply grateful for the life I have, and I think my natural tendency has always been towards optimism and humor,” adds Hay. “Lately, though, I’ve had to be more intentional about it. I’ve had to actively seek out the positive, to let new rays of hope shine on some seemingly dark situations.”

Ruminating on what is happening externally and in his own life, Now and The Evermore also mirrors Hay’s own frustrations with the present state of the world and the inevitability of missing the most important moments, and people. “We’re not young anymore, so there’s always a sense of sense of frustration and not helplessness in a way,” says Hay. “There is such idiocy at a high level, and malevolence, as can be seen now with what’s happening. I feel like nothing really, in my life or in the world is really clear. Everything is in a constant state of unclarity, but the one thing that keeps on coming back to me is as you get older, you start thinking about mortality, and start thinking ‘can visualize the next 20 years?’ The last 10 years went by really quickly.”

He adds, “I want to get a certain amount of time walking around, and what do I want to do with that time, so it becomes a little more precious. You tend to polish it a little more and try and do more with it.”

Death has always been a subject floating around Hay’s mind. Growing up in what he calls a very rarefied upbringing before the Hay family relocated to Melbourne, Australia when he was 14, the west coast of Scotland in Saltcoats, is where Hay connected with music, and the reality of the “evermore.” Hay’s parents James and Isabella owned a little music shop, which left him continuously surrounded by music. “It was quite a glorious way to grow up,” he says. Admittedly obsessed with the past, Hay remembers when he first became aware of the fact that people die when he was younger and would opt for the shortcut home from school by walking through a graveyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZhcl_0f2S7haQ00

“I would walk through the graves and think ‘oh, that’s what happens when you die, and it was quite terrifying,” says Hay, who would pick up his pace at first with the imaginings of witches and ghosts chasing him. Eventually, Hay looked at the names on the gravestones and found a certain peace and acceptance in the end. “In this life, I am constantly reminded to endeavor to fill it with compassion and kindness, right now,” says Hay in his descriptor of the song, “for tomorrow is not guaranteed.”

Everything began coming into more focus for Now and The Evermore during the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Reflecting on the fear of the virus before vaccines were available, Hay came up with the title Now and The Evermore, capturing the sense of loss and loving people in one’s life, because everything could be gone tomorrow. “Every day you seem to be dealing with death and mayhem, so it gave everything an immediacy,” says Hay. “The idea of Lady [La] Catrina from Day of the Dead… Mexicans had this great idea of dancing and singing and celebrating in the face of death as a way of dealing with it. It’s almost a way to distract yourself from the fact that you’re not gonna be around anymore.”

There’s an immediacy to Now and The Evermore, an album Hay says may just be his last. As much as Now and The Evermore explored death, and the hereafter, there are uplifting glimpses of hope, regardless of the external noise on uptempo “The Sea of Always”—No one will come and save the day / You are your own forgiver / There’s really nothing in my way / Why do I shake and shiver? / And the planes they keep flying / The politicians they’re still lying / And I can hear that baby crying.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen with human beings on the planet,” says Hay. “The planet will probably be okay for as long as the sun is shining, and there’s photosynthesis and plants growing and so forth—we’ll be a part of it.

The universe as it stands is unknowable in a way,” says Hay. “There’s the wonder of that and the fear of death, which no one talks about too much, but it’s one of the things that we all share. It’s just finding the joy or being curious, being inquisitive.”

Hay adds, “I don’t know about you, but I’m still amazed that we’re on this loop saying this idling around the sun, flying off the surface of the earth. I’m still amazed that I’m able to write songs, record them, and put them out there.”

For Hay, 68, Now and The Evermore is a pinnacle point in his career. Hay relocated from his native Scotland to Australia in his teens and found fame in the 1980s with Men At Work and iconic hits “Down Under” and “Who Can It Be Now?” before the band parted ways, marking the beginning of his solo career—working through music and comedy, including a regular gig at the Largo Club in Los Angeles, and starring in a number of U.S. and Australia films from 1985, as well as his own documentary Waiting For My Real Life in 2015.

Whether Now and The Evermore is Hay’s final musical opus is unknown. He’s still trying to figure it all out.

“I really liked this one,” says Hay of the album. “If this was the last one, I’d be quite happy with that.” He laughs, “You always want to make them as if it’s gonna be the last.”

Photo: Paul Mobley Studio

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Hay
Person
Ringo Starr
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir as fans notice the same thing

Shania Twain's Las Vegas residency has been a sure-fire hit and people are still talking about the promotional photos for the event. The country music star thrilled fans last year when she announced tickets for had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Lazy Eye Compass Records#The Evermore
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows with very bold top but her coat gets everyone talking

Miranda Lambert brought the house down during her recent shows in the UK and she thanked fans for their support by giving them a look at her show-stopping on-stage outfit. The country music queen wowed her fans with her voice and her appearance during the festivities in England, Ireland and Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Melbourne
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Music
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn supported by fans after sad loss

Goldie Hawn has been inundated with prayers and words of comfort after she shared her sadness over the death of Madeleine Albright, the first woman to be Secretary of State. The Bird on a Wire star took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of herself and Madeleine alongside the caption: "A supreme human has left this world. Rest in Peace dear soul. Will miss you so {red heart emoji]." Goldie's fans were quick to react and share their condolences, with many commenting with broken hearts, praying hands, and heart emojis.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Look up tonight! The Northern Lights could be visible as far south as EDINBURGH following a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards us at 1.8 MILLION miles/hour

The Northern Lights are more commonly associated with putting on a show in the Arctic Circle. But tonight the spectacular natural phenomenon could be visible as far south as Edinburgh because of a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards Earth at 1.8 million miles/hour. The Met Office's Space...
ASTRONOMY
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy