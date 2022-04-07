Jack White Recalls Guitar Advice He Received from Prince

Jack White recalled a chance encounter with Prince where he received some guitar advice and some feedback on his James Bond theme song.

The two met at a Citizens Band show, the political cabaret troupe headed up by White’s ex-wife, model, and singer Karen Elson, which featured actress Zoë Kravitz, at the time. Once the concert started, someone informed White that Prince was seated behind him and the two started talking.

In their conversation, White remembers Prince giving him some specific guitar advice.

“The phrase he had said to me was like, ‘No-one is going to tell you how to play your guitar, Jack,’” said White, recounting the meeting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “And he talked about the James Bond song I had just done. He said, ‘I really like it.’”

Jack White (Photo: David James Swanson)

White had just released “Another Way to Die,” which he wrote for the 007 movie Quantum of Solace and recorded with Alicia Keyes for the 2008 film.

White added, “And I said, ‘Oh, that’s great, because some people, it’s like making a song for Star Wars fans or something. You’re throwing yourself into the sea of… it’s a very divisive track.’

Prince responded, ‘Oh, I thought it was real strong.'”

White was on Lowe’s show to discuss his upcoming album Fear of the Dawn, which will be followed by a second album Enter Heaven Alive on July 22.

Photo: Prince (Legacy Recordings); Jack White (Paige Sara)