Hammond, IN

Person killed in Hammond high-rise fire

By Roseanne Tellez
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMMOND, Ind. - One person was killed in a high-rise apartment building fire early Thursday in Hammond, Indiana. Residents told FOX 32 that alarms sounded and firefighters arrived quickly or it could have been so much worse. The fatality was found in a ninth floor unit of the Renaissance...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 4

WNYT

Person killed in Ballston crash

BALLSTON - One person is dead after a crash in the town of Ballston. Police say a driver was going southbound on Hop City Road when they crossed into the northbound lane and hit two pedestrians. One died at the scene. The other person hit was taken to Albany Med...
BALLSTON, NY
CBS Chicago

Father of Salena Claybourne's girls was on the phone her when she was killed; 'I heard everything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When 35-year-old Salena Claybourne was shot and killed this week at a South Shore gas station, the father of her two children says he was on the phone with her at the time, and felt helpless as he heard the gunfire that took her life.Claybourne, a security guard at WGN-TV, was gunned down in the middle of the day at the Mobil gas station at 67th and Jeffery on Monday during a carjacking attempt. Antoine Moore, the father of her two daughters, said he's still in shock from the loss."The last words that she said was, 'Oh,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Families gather for vigil for four people killed when SUV hit train in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill (CBS) – It was an emotional scene in the south suburbs Friday night, as families gathered for a vigil for four lives lost in a tragic crash involving a sport-utility vehicle and a train.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, the ground was still badly charred at the site where Jada Moore, 38; her son Xavier, 23; driver Jeremiah Robinson, 37; and Tieasha Rush, 28, <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/south-suburban-mayors-think-lack-of-cameras-on-i-57-are-partially-to-blame-for-expressway-shootings/" target="_blank">lost their lives this week</a>.Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, they were all in a Dodge Durango when Harvey police said Robinson drove through a railroad stop arm that was down at 155th and...
HARVEY, IL
truecrimedaily

3 arrested after Indiana man found dead in a ditch near the highway

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Body of missing 17-year-old Kokomo girl found near bike trail

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 17-year-old Kokomo girl reported as a runaway last month was found in the brush near a bike trail Monday, the Kokomo Police Department said Tuesday. Mea Rayls was reported to police as a runaway Feb. 8. Police say officers were sent...
KOKOMO, IN
CBS Chicago

Two adults, three children injured when car, CTA bus collide at Ashland and Pershing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people – including three children – were injured Sunday afternoon in an accident involving a car and a CTA bus at Ashland Avenue and Pershing Road.Police said around 12:44 p.m. the driver of a sport-utility vehicle traveling on 40th Street attempted to make a left turn onto Ashland Avenue northbound. The bus was traveling southbound on Ashland Avenue and struck the SUV head-on. The driver and passengers in the SUV -- a woman, 29; two boys, 14 and 15; and a little girl, 5 -- were taken to Stroger Hospital Hospital of Cook County with minor injuries. All were in good condition.A 54-year-old woman who was a passenger on the bus was transported to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center for an injury to her face in good condition. The bus driver declined medical attention. No citations were issued. 
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Father of 4 young kids shot, killed in argument at gas station; gunman remains on loose

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK/Gray News) - A family in Arizona is trying to put the pieces of their life back together after losing a loved one in a deadly shooting at a gas station. Rene Sanchez lost his life last weekend after getting into an argument with another man while at a QuickTrip convenience store in Phoenix. Rene Sanchez was shot while he was walking away, his bother told Arizona’s Family.
PHOENIX, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead from apparent suicide early Saturday morning at a home on the Southwest Side.Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement the officer was found dead in a home in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District.The cause of death is under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, but Brown said the death appeared to have been the result of suicide."The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of...
CHICAGO, IL

