MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the risk of strong to severe storms by the afternoon and evening. WHAT IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY? The WMBF FIRST ALERT WEATHER TEAM will decide to issue a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY when you can expect to have a significant impact from the weather. It can range from strong to severe storms and tornadoes to extreme cold or ice and snow or tropical weather. Our mission is to give you as much advanced notice on weather that could have a big impact on you and your family. The process begins when we give the “First Alert” on the 7 Day forecast. We do this when we see these possible forecast conditions coming together. If confidence is high early in the forecast process we will go straight to a First Alert Weather Day. There are some cases when we hold off on issuing the alert day due to uncertainty. We take this forecast very seriously and do it to alert you - not alarm you.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO