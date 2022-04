Bringing back Albert Pujols is not the only way that the St. Louis Cardinals are going outside of the box this season. Ahead of Opening Day this week, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol told reporters that the team plans to make fireballer Jordan Hicks their No. 5 starter this season, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold. Marmol added that Hicks will debut as a starter on Tuesday against Kansas City and will be on a pitch limit, throwing between two and four innings. Marmol also stressed that Hicks will not be an opener but rather a true starter.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO