The best players in the world are at Augusta National this week along with thousands of patrons or the annual Masters Tournament. A weekend field of 52 will compete in the PGA Tour-recognized major tournament, with the field all going off the first tee at Augusta National Golf Club. Each player will have a tee time with a partner, with an even number of players competing over the weekend after there was a cut to the top 50 and ties before the final two rounds.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO