Does This Highly-Rated Ice Roller Really Work?

By Anna Weaver
 3 days ago

Rose quartz, jade and gold face rollers have become popular recently for their claims to help in anti-aging, lymphatic draining, reducing facial puffiness, relieving tension and a host of other potential benefits.

But the idea of using an ice roller wasn’t something I’d considered before coming across the Esarora Beauty Ice Roller.

“The cooling action [of an ice roller] constricts blood vessels, which leaves skin looking tighter and temporary decreasing redness, making for an overall fresher and brighter appearance.” Dr. Rachel Nazarian, a dermatologist with Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City, told Shape.

While I hadn’t tried an ice roller before, I have recently started using a gel face mask to help with migraine symptoms. So I was eager to try out the roller.

The Esarora Ice Roller comes with a gel-filled plastic roller and a metal-banded roller, both of which are easy to snap on and off the plastic handle that comes with the kit.

Anna Weaver/Simplemost

Contrary to some of the Amazon photos showing ice, you don’t have to add anything to these rollers — just put them in the freezer to chill. After use, wipe them down and keep them in the freezer. I popped mine into a reusable storage bag.

I first tried out the ice roller in the morning when I was sleepy and also a bit puffy. I’m not sure I can say it noticeably reduced my puffiness, but the chilly effect of rolling the Esarora product on my face definitely woke me up. The tingly cold feeling it gave me lasted several minutes after rolling, too, in a refreshing way.

It did leave my face a little red from the cold, but that didn’t last long. I was a little wary of using the metal attachment versus the plastic roller — mostly metal just looks more intimidating — but it worked almost the same as the plastic attachment.

I used it again when I had puffy eyes from a mild cry (don’t ask) and it worked nicely to perk me back up again.

Anna Weaver/Simplemost

The Amazon reviews on this product say that you can also use this on sore muscles. And I did roll in a bit on my neck and shoulders. The biggest effect for me was on my forehead, where the chill felt awesome.

The Esarora Beauty Ice Roller comes in multiple colors and is selling right now on Amazon for between $18.99 and $20.99. That’s a pretty great price compared to some of the expensive face rollers I’ve seen out there. Some colors also have a Subscribe and Save option for $17.09.

I like that the roller has multiple purposes, from reducing pain to getting rid of redness on your face.

Amazon

More than 16,000 reviewers have given this ice roller an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with more than 12,000 users giving it a full 5 stars.

One Amazon reviewer said she found it was the perfect substitute for the cold can of soda she had been using on her forehead to stop sinus pain and tension headaches. “It froze very quick and I felt instant relief,” the reviewer said.

A professional esthetician said they used the roller to reduce redness on her clients after extractions and other skin-irritating procedures.

I’m looking forward to using this as part of my migraine- and fatigue-relief arsenal!

#Migraine#New York City#The Esarora Ice Roller
Simplemost

Simplemost

