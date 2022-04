After what feels like forever, the new Greeley West Hight is up and partially running, and is truly stunning. Here are some awesome pics from NoCo's newest education facility. Education in our youth is so important, and so when our community and state invest in something amazing, like a brand new Greeley West High School, we have to share the excitement. The new Greeley West Hight School is on the same site as the original Greeley West, on 24th Street and 35th Avenue, and cost a whopping $124 million to build. The new 120,000 square feet facility was part of the community vote that passed a $395 million dollar bond for various District 6 projects. GW High Scool is one of them.

GREELEY, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO