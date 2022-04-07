Gabby George: Everton and England star gives a defensive masterclass

England Women wing Abby Dow will undergo surgery after suffering a broken leg in the Red Roses’ 58-5 win against Wales at Kingsholm.Dow went down in the early stages of the game and after a lengthy delay was carried off the field on a stretcher and taken to hospital.England went on to score 10 tries and extend their unbeaten run in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations, posting a third successive bonus-point win to sit top of the table.Get well soon Abby. We're all thinking of you. pic.twitter.com/zBewYuiCvD— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) April 9, 2022A statement from England Rugby said: “Abby Dow...

