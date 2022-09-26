ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber Uses an Under-$30 Concealer That’s Like a ‘Lightbulb For Your Skin’—& It’s on Major Discount

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
 2 days ago

We love everything about Hailey Bieber and how she’s influenced the realms of fashion and beauty. She always seems to wear the dewiest no-makeup makeup looks, and we just want to know how she does it. This week, the model gave the people (us) what they want and posted two TikTok videos that show her “lazy makeup routine.” One hallmark of her effortless look is her bright eyes. Lucky for us—and you—we now know exactly which product helps her achieve wide-awake eyes and radiant skin.

The miraculous formula in question is Kosas’ Revealer Concealer , which is 20 percent off during the brand’s friends and family sale . The sale runs through October 2 and gives you 20 percent off of everything on the site, so it’s time to get shopping!

We know that incorporating ingredients into makeup formulas is nothing new, but Kosas is truly doing the most with this concealer. In addition to being a medium-coverage concealer, it also functions as an eye cream and a spot treatment. We’re always game for a multifunctional beauty product.

@haileybieber

Had to do this in 2 parts because I’m bad at Tik Tok. Here’s my fast lazy makeup routine and skin prep. And yes, rhode is coming soon

♬ Say So (Instrumental Version) [Originally Performed by Doja Cat] – Elliot Van Coup

The brand even calls the concealer a “lightbulb for your skin.” After seeing Hailey’s final makeup look , we definitely see why. Her face is literally glowing. The model used the product after applying her moisturizers and serums, and pats it specifically under her eyes to give those areas more brightness. It’s the first step in her beauty routine, so it’s obvi an important one.

“So amazing—makes my under eyes look airbrushed but still hydrated,” wrote one Kosas shopper who gave the product a perfect five-star rating.

The queen of dewy, luminous skin is here to do us all a favor and reveal her makeup secrets and we couldn’t be happier about it. We’re not surprised one bit that her fave concealer comes from a clean, clinically-tested beauty brand like Kosas. So, g rab yours for just $22 while the sale lasts.

Kosas Revealer Concealer $22.40 (was $28)

Buy Now

Let’s get into the fun part: the skincare ingredients . Caffeine and pink algae extract brighten, while arnica Montana and provitamin B5 soothe. Best of all, peptides and hyaluronic acid plump the skin. Basically, whether your under-eyes are dry AF or a blemish is making itself known, you can dab on this concealer and let its skincare ingredients work their magic. You get medium buildable coverage in the meantime, but without caking on layers of makeup that’ll only worsen your skin. And if you deal with dark circles , this creamy formula covers them up with a single swipe, while still letting your complexion look like your natural skin.

“What amazing coverage it gives!!! The perfect formula for no creasing and not drying under the eyes!” wrote another shopper. “New holy grail concealer .”

Glide the doe-foot applicator over any areas you want to conceal, brighten or smooth. Then, blend the product with your fingers, a makeup sponge or a brush. In Hailey’s TikTok , she uses a sponge under her eyes.

Mrs. Bieber is truly in a league of her own when it comes to nailing the no-makeup makeup look. Add Kosas’ Revealer Concealer to your daily rotation to get on her level and achieve the dewiest glow.

SheKnows

This $25 Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With Over 60,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Potion’

Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If something has it, we’re all over it. It’s rare to find a product or skincare set that has both. But after a bunch of searching on Amazon,...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

A TikToker Found a $5 Mascara That Mimics Falsies & Shoppers Call The Results ‘Mind-Blowing’

It’s never a good look when you have specks of mascara scattered around your eyes. But let’s be real: It can be hard to find a formula that doesn’t leave you with raccoon or panda eyes. Finding “the one” requires a ton of trial and error, but not all of us have the time and coin to go through dozens of formulas. That’s the beauty of TikTok. So many creators try on and share their fave products on the platform. One such TikToker is @katiehub.org, and she discovered an affordable mascara that she swears lasts for hours without flaking. You’ve likely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

TikTokers Found a $24 Lip Oil Version of Clinique’s Cult-Favorite Black Honey Lipstick & Matilda Djerf Is a Stan

I don’t reach for lip products all that often, but when I do, it’s the coveted Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. I can personally confirm that the product is indeed worth the hype. It’s a lipstick and balm crossover that coats your lips in the most gorgeous and universally flattering sheer berry color. It literally looks like you just finished a bowl of fresh, juicy strawberries. However, after wearing Black Honey to the office and countless events, I figured there might be formulas out there that are equally as good, if not better. Per usual, I immediately consulted TikTok because...
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week—Here’s Why They’re Loving The Magic of Libra Season

After last week’s sleepy new moon in Libra, the energy will slowly but surely start to pick back up. In the meantime, how’s cuffing season going for you? Not gonna lie, this time of year is enough to make anyone feel smitten, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week from September 26 to October 2. Btw, speaking of “cuffing season,” the planet of love will really start working its magic around midweek, but you have even more to look forward to than that. Looking for some much-needed closure from that ex? Maybe you’re waiting for a pending payment...
LIFESTYLE
