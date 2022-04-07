ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Santa Barbara Sweat Equity Success Story

By Betsy J. Green
Santa Barbara Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas and Janet Rhodes have lived in the home at 329 West Ortega Street for more than 35 years, and they helped convert it into three condos. They own the first floor and were part of a group called Homes for People. This nonprofit group began in 1980, and its goal...

www.independent.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Santa Barbara Burger Week taste test as $7 deal ends Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara burger week comes to a close Wednesday with a last chance to score on a $7 burger deal. The behind-the-scenes team from Your Local News Channel hit five of the 14 restaurants participating to do a little taste test. Participating restaurants are offering a...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Santa Monica#Real Estate#Homes For People#Victorian
Robb Report

The Ex-CEO of Levi Strauss Just Listed His Northern California Horse Ranch for $25 Million

Click here to read the full article. All you’ll need to bring to this ranch is your trusty pair of Levi’s. Former Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Bob Haas, the great-great-grandnephew of the company’s founder, Levi Strauss, recently listed his 4,000-acre ranch for $25 million.  Known as Willow Creek Ranch, the property is located in McCloud, California, 230 miles north of Sacramento and next to Mount Shasta. The property includes 3,000 acres of forested land, a creek that trickles three miles through the grounds and a private, five-acre lake that can accommodate water sports and boating. The emphasis is on pristine nature...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Architectural Digest

Ellen DeGeneres Sells Montecito Home for $13.5 Million

After purchasing another spare Montecito property just last month for $21 million, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have successfully sold the home they bought in the area this past September for $12 million. Fully renovated and modernized when they purchased it, the $13.5 million represents a rather tidy profit, though it is $400,000 less than they listed the home for in late January.
REAL ESTATE
Phys.org

As drought deepens, Californians are saving less water

California will end winter in a perilous position as record-shattering dryness converges with lagging water conservation efforts in nearly every part of the state, officials said Tuesday. After months of cutting back, new data from the State Water Resources Control Board show that rather than conserving water, Californians increased urban...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Animal Crossing Over Busy California Freeway to Break Ground

Groundbreaking is set for next month on what’s billed as the world’s largest wildlife crossing — a bridge over a major Southern California highway that will provide more room to roam for mountain lions and other animals hemmed in by urban sprawl. A ceremony marking the start...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Press Democrat

Santa Barbara could declare Chick-fil-A drive-thru a public nuisance

A lone Chick-fil-A in Santa Barbara has been ruffling the feathers of local residents as hungry customers queuing up for their waffle fries and chicken sandwiches snarl traffic. City officials have lined up their own response: possibly declaring the business a public nuisance. Chick-fil-A has operated at the location since...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Outsider.com

California’s Hollister Fire Threatens Homes

For many Americans across the United States, March is typically one of the wettest, rainiest months of the year. However, in California, where Outsiders within the state continue to endure a decades-long megadrought, wildfires continue to strike at all times of the year. That said, firefighters in Santa Barbara County are faced with a wicked blaze as the Hollister Fire, which ignited Saturday, has begun to threaten area homes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Princesses and Pirates Reign at Santa Barbara Zoo

Included with admission (reservations required) Fun 'n froggy crafts are some of the sweet centerpieces of the weekend. DONNING A TIARA... or a tri-cornered hat may be a daily occurrence for your costume-loving tot. They might pretend they live in a castle, or they have their own ship, and finding remnants of their world of play, from blanket forts to dining chairs made to look like thrones, happens often in your home. But finding the festive and fantastical opportunity to venture out into the world, among other princesses, princes, and pirate people? It can be far rarer than making your own imaginary playland in the den. Santa Barbara Zoo understands that children love to dress up and roam regal and adventurous worlds, and to help them have some fun, and celebrate some awesome amphibians, a whole whimsical weekend is given over to princesses and pirates.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

SANTA BARBARA COUNCIL & ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETINGS: MAR 21

Week of March 21-25: SB city council and committee meetings. Here's the weekly listing of meetings of the Santa Barbara city council and various city commissions. All now are by webinar/Zoom. A long-time Edhat subscriber, concerned about government transparency, thought it would be helpful and interesting for the community to have accessible a weekly listing of selected meetings, those of possible Santa Barbara city-wide interest. We agreed. Please tell us what you think, good idea, waste of time, suggestions for improvement? There were requests for coverage of Carpinteria and Goleta; volunteers to do that and/or County meetings, please contact info@edhat.com.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Independent

NYC planning to remove homeless encampments from streets

New York City officials are planning to remove makeshift shelters set up by homeless people on city streets, mirroring similar efforts in other liberal metropolises that had previously tolerated the encampments.Mayor Eric Adams disclosed the initiative in an interview with The New York Times on Friday, but provided few details. It comes a month after he announced a push to remove homeless people from the city's sprawling subway system in response to assaults and other aggressive behavior.“We’re going to rid the encampments off our street and we’re going to place people in healthy living conditions with wraparound services,” he...
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy