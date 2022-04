NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric unmanned aerial vehicle (E-UAV) market size is expected to grow by USD 5.42 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 14.36% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for electric unmanned aerial vehicles (E-UAV) in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the procurement of small UAVs owing to the rapid deployment of tactical UAVs in military and defense applications will facilitate the electric unmanned aerial vehicle (E-UAV) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

