City Council recognizes, honors dispatchers

The voice behind the badge.

That is how Captain Brandon Tener describes the employees of the Broken Arrow Police Department’s Communications Division.

“Without them, there would be no city services arriving on scene,” he said.

Captain Tener made his remarks while addressing the City Council on April 5 to recognize the city’s 15 dispatchers, four call takers, and three shift supervisors. During the meeting, Council executed a Proclamation declaring April 10 through 16 as National Telecommunicators Week to honor the city employees.

The week, celebrated annually, honors the thousands of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to citizens.

“They do such a great job, and it’s a hard job, it’s hard to find dedicated people,” said Councilor Lisa Ford, as she referenced members of the Communications Center team who were in attendance. “We appreciate everything you all do.”

Broken Arrow’s Public Safety Communications Center is the only dispatch center in Oklahoma that serves a population of more than 40,000 residents that handles all public safety services – Police, Fire, and Medical. The center also takes after hours non-emergency calls for public works services.

Dispatchers are required to speak effectively and professionally, while maintaining calm, with callers who are oftentimes in distress and in need of emergency services.

“They work through the chaos, emotion, and stress to attain vital information. This information allows them to determine the necessary response and provide services,” said Capt. Tener.

In 2021, the Communications Center handled 73,047 calls with 38,675 requiring services to be dispatched.

The prompt response of police, firefighters, and medical services is critical to protecting life and preserving property. It also results in the apprehension of criminals, the suppression of fires, and timely treatment of the ill and injured.

“In a sense, public safety telecommunicators are the first responders for the first responders,” said Capt. Tener. “We very much do appreciate our telecommunicators here in Broken Arrow.”

Thank you to the team of Communications Center professionals who serve to help ensure public safety is a priority in Broken Arrow.