Nikki Grahame was just shy of eight years old when her mother Susan noticed the first signs of an eating disorder. It had been a difficult time for the family; her parents were on the brink of divorce, her grandfather had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and their dog of 18 years had recently died. “I noticed Nikki had become quite solemn. She never smiled; she was never happy,” Susan tells Channel 4 in a new documentary Nikki Grahame: Who Is She? “At the age of eight, she had the entire weight of the world on her shoulders.” Shortly after,...

