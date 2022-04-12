ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

By Dawn Allcot
 1 day ago
When restaurants — or really, any business — sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there’s the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food. That would also include overhead like electricity costs, property fees, and employee salaries and benefits. Inflationary pressures and supply-chain challenges can also influence costs. Finally, the laws of supply and demand come into play, along with how much of a price increase the market can bear. In other words, while customers may swallow a 6% price increase from McDonald’s and other fast-food chains, they aren’t likely to pay $10 for a Happy Meal.

Forbes recently reported that prices at “limited-service” concepts are up roughly 8% since 2020. Chipotle has increased prices by 10% since 2020, while McDonald’s is charging roughly 6% more than it was in 2021.

In the recent McDonald’s Q4 earnings call, CFO Kevin Ozan said this increase covers the “4% commodity price increases or food and paper increases, as well as labor inflation and the competitive environment,” Forbes reported.

He noted that the chain will continue to evaluate customer research to ensure consumers still feel they are getting a good value, and will also watch “whether they’re still coming from a transaction standpoint.”

However, recent research from Revenue Management Solutions shows consumers may be nearing their breaking point as to how much they are willing to pay for the convenience of take-out food. The report shows that visits to restaurant drive-thrus have dropped by 7% year-over-year. Customers have reported one less visit per week, or four fewer visits per month, to pick up food at a drive-thru.

Revenue Management Solutions attributes the change in habit to higher gas prices, though, rather than increases in the price of fast food. “Historically, higher gas prices have negatively impacted drive-thru concepts,” Forbes writes.

Other indicators, however, show that consumers may, indeed, be getting fed up with higher prices at restaurants overall. The RMS data showed that 34% of consumers are ordering less expensive menu items, while 30% are choosing less expensive restaurants. Forty percent of consumers said they believe they are getting less value from restaurants than they were just a month ago, and 82% say it’s because of higher prices.

The question remains — for McDonald’s and other chains, as well as locally owned eateries — how much higher can prices go before restaurants start losing enough customers that it significantly damages their bottom line?

Comments / 1000

Robert Gmeiner
6d ago

what are they going to do stop going? when the price of fuel goes up, everything goes up. when minimum wage goes up everything goes up, this is common sense

Reply(51)
293
Guillermo Caddle
6d ago

I can understand the price increase....but what I don't understand is when you get your order at the drive thru people please check your order before leaving I've been taking there word on that my order is all in the bag and when I get to where am going to enjoy my meal its so friggin missing half of the order so check your food before leaving.....because if price goes up and they expect you to pay for it then they are responsible in making sure you get what you paid for.....

Reply(7)
211
Cathy
6d ago

This is what happens when you pay someone 15 an hour to flip burgers…add in current supply & demand issues & what have you got? A ten dollar Big Mac. Who could not see this coming? All these places will also have more kiosks to get rid of the human factor. Be careful what you ask for folks…

Reply(32)
170
