Kia's Telluride, the SUV Everyone Wants, Is Getting Upgraded and a New Off-Road Trim

MotorTrend Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe got our first glimpse at the updated 2023 Hyundai Palisade yesterday, and now its corporate sibling, the wildly popular 2023 Kia Telluride, is also primed to get an updated look, both inside and out, at the upcoming New York International Auto Show. The three-row SUV is one of...

MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
FOX2Now

The best gas mileage SUVs

( ) – The EPA fuel economy ratings of an SUV have a big impact on its affordability. A rise in gas prices takes a bite out of your wallet, but when a vehicle has better fuel economy, that bite is easier to manage. While SUVs don’t provide the same fuel economy as sedans, there are plenty of models with relatively good mpg ratings that still offer the cargo space and roomy interiors SUVs are known for. These include gas, hybrid models, and plug-in hybrid SUVs ranging from affordable to high-priced and luxurious. Many of these SUVs come standard with front-wheel drive (FWD) or rear-wheel drive (RWD), but all of them offer all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) as standard or optional equipment. These systems improve an SUV’s traction and confidence in winter weather or during off-road driving.
MotorAuthority

Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch teased in new video

Toyota in early 2020 said it planned to enter the hot hatch segment in the U.S., without providing any further details. The automaker has however previously ruled out launching a hot hatch based on its subcompact Yaris here, so the newcomer is unlikely to be a version of the GR Yaris hot hatch sold overseas but rather something based on the compact Corolla Hatchback—something that's finally been confirmed in a promotional video for the GR86 sports car.
MotorTrend Magazine

Lexus's First EV Will Get a Tesla-Style Steering Yoke

We have to admit, we've always found the concept of a steering yoke pretty cool, even if we ultimately don't care for Tesla's recent attempt at the concept. Surprisingly, the 2023 Toyota bZ4X is following up that effort with a yoke steering option available in the Chinese market, and now Lexus has teased it will solidify the trend here in the U.S. with an image for the new Lexus RZ 450e EV—the bZ4X's luxurious sibling—coming later this month.
New York State
MotorTrend Magazine

496 Big-Block Pump-Gas Chevy Makes More Than 700 HP on the Dyno!

Even with the LS-everything craze, big-block Chevy engines continue to be the go-to mill for those who want a lot of torque across the entire rpm band. Well, this 496ci version is no exception, and with the right parts it was able to throw down solid horsepower and torque numbers. No wonder Engine Masters co-host and Westech's lead dyno wrangler Steve Brule thought we would be interested in this Brad Clayton-built big-block Chevy.
CNET

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Pricing Undercuts CR-V, RAV4, Tucson

Kia announced pricing for the 2023 Sportage Hybrid on Friday, undercutting several other electrified compact crossovers. At $28,505 (including a $1,215 destination fee), the new Sportage Hybrid has a lower MSRP than the Honda CR-V Hybrid, Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. The base price gets you into a...
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2024 Silverado 3500HD Dually Work Truck Spied Testing

The Chevy Silverado HD will receive a major model refresh for the 2024 model year, introducing a wealth of updates and changes for the heavy-duty pickup nameplate. Now, GM Authority has caught this 2024 Silverado 3500HD prototype testing on public roads, giving us an early look at what’s in store.
Motorious

Tesla Goes Off-Roading, Gets Stuck

Them Teslas can do anything their owners want them to…. It’s always interesting to see people who know absolutely nothing about off-roading believe their crossover with all-season tires can take on some of the toughest trails around. They’re usually perplexed that the vehicle which they see in advertisements splashing through mountain creeks or that they saw in some viral video taking on Widow Maker (with heavy editing, of course) quickly leaves them stranded once they depart from highly groomed dirt roads.
MotorAuthority

2024 Maserati Grecale Folgore spy shots: Electric crossover spotted

The electric version of Maserati's upcoming Grecale has been spotted for the first time. The Grecale is a small crossover twinned with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and its debut is set for March 22. While it will initially arrive with internal-combustion power, this electric variant will join the lineup in...
Interesting Engineering

Ford could bring carbon wheels to SUVs and pickup trucks

Carbon fiber wheels are a rare item most often used in luxury hypercars, but Ford is considering fitting carbon wheels to its pickups trucks, and SUVs, a report from CarExpert reveals. Ford produced the world's first mass-produced carbon wheels for the Mustang Shelby GT350R, and the company also fitted carbon...
MotorAuthority

2023 Kia Telluride teased ahead of April 13 debut

Kia is currently testing prototypes for an updated version of its Telluride, and has confirmed that the covers will come off on April 13 at the 2022 New York International Auto Show. An updated version of the related Hyundai Palisade is also in the works and will debut alongside its...
Wyoming News

Meet Maserati's new SUV Grecale

Maserati unveiled its new SUV Grecale only the second SUV in the Italian luxury brand's history. An all-electric version, releasing next year, will be the company's first EV SUV.
torquenews.com

The 9 Best SUVs Under $25K - Subaru Crosstrek Now Scores 2nd Overall

What are the nine best small SUVs under $25,000? Check out the complete list here. KBB says the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek is a top pick. We reported on Kelly Blue Book's (KBB) 12 Best Family Cars of 2022, and the Outback is the best 2-Row SUV, but you don't need to spend $30,000 to $40,000 to get the utility of a midsize SUV. What are the best small SUVs priced under $25,000? KBB says the 2022 Subaru Crosstrek ranks the second-best new model and offers impressive cargo space, versatility, and excellent safety features.
MotorTrend Magazine

The Three-Row Electric Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Finally Arrives This Month

We've seen a concept of it, we've even already been for a ride in one, but the final production Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will finally be revealed later this month. We'd forgive you for being confused about the name, considering Mercedes has a sedan that also carries the EQS name. But the SUV is more than just a lifted sedan; our experience with some prototypes proved it's more than capable off-road, too.
MotorTrend Magazine

Sounds Like the Mazda Miata Will Keep "Pure" Combustion Power

Last summer, Mazda expressly confirmed it was actively looking into electrification for the Mazda Miata roadster, stating it would "work hard to make it a lightweight, affordable, open two-seater sports car in order to meet the needs of customers." It seems that hard work will be paying off at closer to the end of the decade, as more recent comments from Mazda's head of European product development indicate the MX-5 will stick to combustion engines only for as long as it can beat back increasingly strict regulations.
MotorTrend Magazine

Honda and GM Expand Ultium Deal to Deliver More (and Cheaper) EVs Beyond 2024

A couple of years ago, Honda and General Motors shacked up to make a couple of new BEVs by 2024, and the deal seems to be going so well the two companies are now expanding their partnership it to include an entire series of new vehicles, built on a new co-developed architecture separate from GM's Ultium package, but still featuring Ultium batteries.
MotorTrend Magazine

Installing Ridetech’s Coilover Conversion on an ’88-’98 Chevy Pickup

Whatever you call them—C/K trucks, OBS, or GMT400s—the 1988-1998 Chevy and GMC pickups are red-hot right now. We are fortunate enough to have one as a staff project car, and it has a long history with the magazines. This is Project Jake, first purchased by former HOT ROD editor Jeff Smith. In 2004, when he was Senior Tech Editor with Car Craft, he and his friend Tim Moore purchased identical GMC C1500 pickups at a Los Angeles County vehicle auction. Both trucks had been owned by CalTrans and had racked up just north of 200,000 miles by the time LA County put them out to pasture.
