The automatic-only sports sedan is said to have M-specific headlights. 2022 is the year we'll finally get to see the M3 Touring, but BMW has big plans for 2023 as well. A spicy M3 CS Sedan has already been caught by spy photographers, and there's now a juicy rumor to ease the wait. According to a reliable source from the BimmerPost forums, the start of production of the limited-run special edition has apparently been moved forward, from July to March 2023. It'll be produced for only 11 months, until February 2024.

CARS ・ 19 DAYS AGO