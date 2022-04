When workers across the country went home en masse two years ago this month, surely few thought they would still be working from home today. And yet many still are — including a decent chunk of local government agencies where nearly everyone is still teleworking, according to a new survey from Springbrook Software, a financial tech provider for local government. The number has fallen over time, but the stubbornly high rates emphasize the persistence of COVID-19, even now surging in some parts of the world as cases fall in the U.S.

