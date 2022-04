Maybe we should have gone with 'meat' and greet for this appearance by a Wahlberg brother here in Minnesota. Chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Minnesota tomorrow for a meet and greet with fans of Wahlburgers. Fans of the burger joint will have to be in Maple Grove right before rush hour begins for the chance to meet and greet Chef Paul at Wahlburgers, for those looking at maybe catching a meal at the restaurant should note that reservations for dining at the time of his appearance will not be taken.

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO