ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL draft: Lewis Cine scouting report

By Natalie Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24GgMW_0f2Q7Hpg00

An athletic defender who loves to bring the hammer, Georgia’s Lewis Cine brings a tenacity and toughness that should translate extremely well as he makes the leap to the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Bulldogs’ hard-hitting safety prospect:

Vitals

Height: 6-2

Weight: 199

Class: Junior

40 time: 4.37

Strengths

Cine will be an ideal in-the-box, downhill safety at the next level, as he plays with a constant aggressiveness and the idea that he will punish anyone for daring to touch the football in his area. That energy was clearly contagious on tape, as the Georgia defense seemed to rally around his massive hits and bring their own fire to match.

In coverage, Cine has a keen awareness of a receivers’ destined catch spot, and has an elite level of speed to close in on them and beat them to it, often breaking up the pass or knocking the ball loose with a big hit (nine passes defended in 2021). He can play the short area in man or zone coverage, with enough speed and instincts to ensure his man is shadowed while the pass rush does its job.

Cine shines through in run support, zooming through gaps and slamming into ball carriers with the intention to deliver a clear message. He’s quick to identify runs, and easily splits off his coverage assignment to cut off running lanes and blast through the opponent. His tackling has some minor hitches, but when he lands a hit, the offensive player will end up on the ground.

Weaknesses

While Cine does shine with his hard hits, his body control is wild at times, and he can outright whiff on tackles by over-pursuing the ball carrier. It wasn’t a huge problem on tape, but it’s still something that needs improvement and consistency.

In deeper coverage, Cine lacks the fluidity and agility to keep up with receivers down the field, and would be out of place if asked to do so. He would need to be coached up on deeper man concepts, were he asked to man up on the outside or take deep zone responsibilities in the NFL.

Projection

Cine’s aggressive mentality and punishing tackling will be valued at the next level, as NFL teams look to set a tempo on defense. His athleticism and intensity will be tempting for a team to lock him in as a starting box safety from Day 1. He should come off the board early on Day 2.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

3 Teams Named Frontrunners To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Recently, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made it increasingly clear he wants another chance to play in the NFL. Will he get one? Well, we’re skeptical, considering Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016. But if he does wind up getting signed, Bookies.com has released betting odds on which...
NFL
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
FanSided

A new team just entered the Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes

The New Orleans Saints are now facing some competition to try and land the services of star safety Tyrann Mathieu. Standout safety Tyrann Mathieu is still looking for a new home. Despite Frank Clark hoping a return to the Kansas City Chiefs will go down, that’s a long shot and other organizations are working to get him to sign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Patriots fans not happy with Gronk’s bonus dig

Rob Gronkowski will always be remembered for being part of three Super Bowl champion teams for the New England Patriots, but the tight end is doing himself too many favors in the eyes of Patriots fans these days. Gronk stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week and took a not-so-subtle...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
Boston Globe

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton dies after brief illness

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton, who was nicknamed “The Professor,” died Friday at age 67, the network reported. His family told ESPN Clayton died following a brief illness. Clayton began working at ESPN in 1995 covering the NFL. Prior, he covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press...
NFL
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Ending Up With The Steelers Would Be A Great Story

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wanted out of town ever since he heard his team was talking with Deshaun Watson. Now that Watson is the new starting quarterback in Cleveland, the team wants to trade Mayfield away. However, finding a team that will take on his $19 million cap hit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Arch Manning Can Now Sign NIL Deals: Fans React

Louisiana student-athletes are now cleared to receive NIL deals while still in high school, per college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. This new rule will affect no one more than five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. Fans from around the college football world took to Twitter to react to...
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL mock draft: New York Giants select two Alabama players in first round

With the 2022 NFL draft just a few weeks away, the fog is beginning to clear and the scope of potential landing spots for the top prospects is beginning to narrow. Former Alabama players are regulars to the annual three-day event. Though former members of the Crimson Tide are known for taking over the first round, the upcoming 2022 draft will likely only feature two players from the 2021 roster.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Trade Down Rumors Begin Heating Up for Vikings

Some will remember the Spielman days and instinctively express disdain. Lay aside those biases. A trade down may be in the best interest of the Vikings. Apparently, Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network has insider info that the Chargers may be looking to the Vikings to climb up in the draft: “Don’t discount a needy tackle team such as the Los Angeles Chargers moving up for Penning. One trading partner to keep in mind is the Minnesota Vikings.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy