2022 NFL draft: Lewis Cine scouting report

An athletic defender who loves to bring the hammer, Georgia’s Lewis Cine brings a tenacity and toughness that should translate extremely well as he makes the leap to the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Bulldogs’ hard-hitting safety prospect:

Vitals

Height: 6-2

Weight: 199

Class: Junior

40 time: 4.37

Strengths

Cine will be an ideal in-the-box, downhill safety at the next level, as he plays with a constant aggressiveness and the idea that he will punish anyone for daring to touch the football in his area. That energy was clearly contagious on tape, as the Georgia defense seemed to rally around his massive hits and bring their own fire to match.

In coverage, Cine has a keen awareness of a receivers’ destined catch spot, and has an elite level of speed to close in on them and beat them to it, often breaking up the pass or knocking the ball loose with a big hit (nine passes defended in 2021). He can play the short area in man or zone coverage, with enough speed and instincts to ensure his man is shadowed while the pass rush does its job.

Cine shines through in run support, zooming through gaps and slamming into ball carriers with the intention to deliver a clear message. He’s quick to identify runs, and easily splits off his coverage assignment to cut off running lanes and blast through the opponent. His tackling has some minor hitches, but when he lands a hit, the offensive player will end up on the ground.

Weaknesses

While Cine does shine with his hard hits, his body control is wild at times, and he can outright whiff on tackles by over-pursuing the ball carrier. It wasn’t a huge problem on tape, but it’s still something that needs improvement and consistency.

In deeper coverage, Cine lacks the fluidity and agility to keep up with receivers down the field, and would be out of place if asked to do so. He would need to be coached up on deeper man concepts, were he asked to man up on the outside or take deep zone responsibilities in the NFL.

Projection

Cine’s aggressive mentality and punishing tackling will be valued at the next level, as NFL teams look to set a tempo on defense. His athleticism and intensity will be tempting for a team to lock him in as a starting box safety from Day 1. He should come off the board early on Day 2.