2022 NFL draft: Skyy Moore scouting report

A consistently productive and dominant receiver in the Mid-American Conference, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore will hope to churn out similar numbers at the next level as he enters the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Broncos’ talented pass-catcher:

Vitals

Height: 5-10

Weight: 195

Class: Junior

40 time: 4.41

Strengths

A speedy inside/outside receiver who has been super productive since 2019, Moore had his peak performance last year, with over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns. His thicker build compliments his running style, and helped him rack up yards after the catch as the best receiver in his conference.

Moore’s ability to break tackles and make moves with the ball in his hand jumps off the tape, as he looks like a running back with the ball in his hands. In 2021, he accounted for 26 broken tackles after the catch, tied for the most among wide receivers all year, and it was clear he was on a separate level from his opponents. He was able to bounce off defenders and churn through contact on short-yardage passes and screens, turning them into big plays.

Down the field, Moore is excellent at securing the ball with strong hands and consistent focus, leading to just three drops on 125 targets last year. He handles press well, with a quick get-off from the line of scrimmage. He’s able to consistently gain enough separation through creative route running and body leverage, as well.

Weaknesses

While Moore is certainly good with the ball in his hands, he isn’t exactly a receiver that is going to explode across the field in the NFL. His separation, while enough at his level, will not be the same in the NFL. He’ll need to be schemed open a lot more, and work more underneath, as he may struggle to run past speedier defensive backs.

His game against Michigan was concerning, with only two catches for 22 yards. You would have hoped to see a bigger impact from him in that matchup, but it felt like he was schemed out of the game entirely. It will be up to coaches to decide if that was a symptom of the talent around him, or if he’s just not the kind of player who can dominate against top competition.

Projection

Moore will be a tempting weapon for teams to use in a variety of ways, especially out of the slot and in the screen game. His YAC ability and knack for securing tough catches will be valuable, especially for the more creative offensive minds in the NFL. Moore should come off the board sometime in the second round.