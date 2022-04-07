ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

2022 NFL draft: Skyy Moore scouting report

By Natalie Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WRlg_0f2Q6yJM00

A consistently productive and dominant receiver in the Mid-American Conference, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore will hope to churn out similar numbers at the next level as he enters the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Broncos’ talented pass-catcher:

Vitals

Height: 5-10

Weight: 195

Class: Junior

40 time: 4.41

Strengths

A speedy inside/outside receiver who has been super productive since 2019, Moore had his peak performance last year, with over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns. His thicker build compliments his running style, and helped him rack up yards after the catch as the best receiver in his conference.

Moore’s ability to break tackles and make moves with the ball in his hand jumps off the tape, as he looks like a running back with the ball in his hands. In 2021, he accounted for 26 broken tackles after the catch, tied for the most among wide receivers all year, and it was clear he was on a separate level from his opponents. He was able to bounce off defenders and churn through contact on short-yardage passes and screens, turning them into big plays.

Down the field, Moore is excellent at securing the ball with strong hands and consistent focus, leading to just three drops on 125 targets last year. He handles press well, with a quick get-off from the line of scrimmage. He’s able to consistently gain enough separation through creative route running and body leverage, as well.

Weaknesses

While Moore is certainly good with the ball in his hands, he isn’t exactly a receiver that is going to explode across the field in the NFL. His separation, while enough at his level, will not be the same in the NFL. He’ll need to be schemed open a lot more, and work more underneath, as he may struggle to run past speedier defensive backs.

His game against Michigan was concerning, with only two catches for 22 yards. You would have hoped to see a bigger impact from him in that matchup, but it felt like he was schemed out of the game entirely. It will be up to coaches to decide if that was a symptom of the talent around him, or if he’s just not the kind of player who can dominate against top competition.

Projection

Moore will be a tempting weapon for teams to use in a variety of ways, especially out of the slot and in the screen game. His YAC ability and knack for securing tough catches will be valuable, especially for the more creative offensive minds in the NFL. Moore should come off the board sometime in the second round.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

1 Player The Commanders Must Target In Second Round Of NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders 2021 season was quickly derailed when starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick injured his hip in the first half of Week 1 and we didn’t see him the remainder of the season. Taylor Heinicke took over the starting job and played okay, but his limitations as a starter were on full display.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Details Emerge Following Tragic Death Of Dwayne Haskins

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed away. Haskins’ agent confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that a vehicle struck and killed the former Ohio State star quarterback. Haskins was just 24 years old. Details surrounding Haskins’ tragic passing remained unknown in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Analysis: Seahawks Biggest Remaining Needs With 3 Weeks Until 2022 NFL Draft

Nearly a month after the new league year opened, the Seahawks have spent the last several weeks primarily re-signing their own players and doing work behind the scenes wrapping up preparations for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft by meeting with prospects, watching pro day workouts, and conducting medical examinations. As...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Report: Tom Brady only returned to Bucs after secret plan fell through

Tom Brady has had an eventful offseason marked with a brief retirement and subsequent unretirement. Additionally, just a few weeks after Brady announced his return to the Buccaneers, Bruce Arians stepped down as Tampa Bay’s head coach. A lot of what transpired this offseason for Brady hasn’t made sense,...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

NFL Draft: LB Devin Lloyd On Atlanta's Radar?

The Atlanta Falcons saw some turnover at the linebacker position this offseason. Can they look for a replacement in the 2022 NFL Draft?. The Falcons saw their defensive leader from last season sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Foye Oluokun agreed to a three-year deal with the Jaguars leaving a hole in the middle for Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Broncos#22 Yards#American Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Former Coach’s Bombshell Allegation

A lot of claims and evidence has been presented as Brian Flores contends that NFL teams have been violating the Rooney Rule. But former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey may have released the most damning evidence to date. Former NFL coach Ray Horton recently joined the lawsuit and shared...
NFL
Yardbarker

LSU CB Derek Stingley To Visit Texans - NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, TexansDaily.com will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide. Dig in below... APR 8 STINGLEY SETTLING IN HOUSTON? The Texans will be hosting former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley for a Top 30 pre-draft visit, according to NFL Network. Stingley is highly regarded as the No. 2 cornerback in the class behind Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner.
HOUSTON, TX
The Game Haus

Washington Commanders 2022 NFL Draft Profile

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28, which means that The Game Haus will be debuting draft profiles for every team. Each NFL team will be evaluated heading into this year’s draft, as our staff recaps their last season, highlights their needs and pinpoints their potential 2022 NFL Draft targets. The Washington Commanders are the subject of today’s 2022 NFL Draft profile.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Seahawks Draft Profile: Hassan Haskins

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to kick off in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, the Seahawks will have a chance to kickstart a new era for the franchise with eight selections, including a top-10 pick and four picks total in the first three rounds. Over the next month...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Three players Patriots should consider in 2022 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots have multiple positions of need heading into the upcoming NFL Draft. Fortunately for them, there are some intriguing prospects who should be available when they're on the clock. Curran: How will the Patriots respond to NFL's WR arms race?. Cornerback, linebacker, wide receiver, and offensive line...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Devin Lloyd vs Nakobe Dean: Which LB makes more sense for Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker corps is a hodge podge of question marks currently. Micah Parsons will remain there, as the coaching staff wisely doesn’t want to move him to full-time edge. Will their personnel afford them that luxury? That’s yet to be decided. Leighton Vander Esch will return for a fifth season and while he was finally able to stay healthy, hasn’t shown the star ability he once promised. Jabril Cox is recovering from an ACL tear and behind those three are is a special team role players in Luke Gifford. The team certainly will be looking to upgrade at that spot or bring in depth at the position. The draft is how the Cowboys typically play the upgrade game.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Cameron Goode, Cal Bears

Cal Bear Cameron Goode showed up to his Pro Day looking to impress all 32 teams including the Las Vegas Raiders. California outside linebacker is considered one of the most overlooked defenders in this year’s draft class after not being invited to the NFL Combine. “Goode started the day...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy