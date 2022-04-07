ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Opening Day means hope

By Chris D. Davies
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball is like the seasons, to paraphrase the first inning of Ken Burns’ Baseball. As the frosty mornings and bitter chill from the previous season fade and the world around us grows greener, baseball blossoms as well. And with it comes hope. For those of us in the...

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Bats Come Alive in Opening Day Win

The Dodgers knew that they had a really good lineup. Everyone in baseball knew that they had a good lineup. But as good as they are on paper, they also understood that the games still needed to be played. Every player in the locker room reiterated that following the news that they had signed Freddie Freeman to a free-agent deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani Set Impressive MLB History On Opening Day

Opening Day is always a fun day. It’s a national holiday across the baseball world, kicking off what everybody hopes to be a historic and magical season. And Opening Day is no stranger to some historic and magical moments. The Los Angeles Angels got to witness a little bit...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Big Lead

It's Opening Day for the Broadcasters Too

Shohei Ohtani continued to blow minds by starting on the mound and leading off for the Los Angeles Angeles last night in an Opening Day contest against the Houston Astros. He was dazzling on the bump, striking out nine batters in 4.2 innings of work but a lack of offense saddled him with the loss. The dual-threat superstar had an opportunity to knot things up in the bottom of the eighth when he lofted a deep fly ball to right field. Matt Vasgersian, on the call for the Angels, certainly believed the ball had been crushed and would find safe harbor among the paying customers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Tiger Woods claims a 'victory' at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods has now started 358 tournaments on the PGA Tour and until this one — his most improbable one, the 2022 Masters — his definition of winning was simple: sit atop the leaderboard at the end of competition. Woods’ ferocious competitive instincts and...
AUGUSTA, GA
ESPN

MLB Opening Day 2022: What we saw, live updates and takeaways as baseball returns

The 2022 MLB season is here! Thursday's Opening Day action didn't disappoint, and Friday kept the party going with clutch performances, mascot antics and more. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox wrote another chapter in their historic rivalry, with Josh Donaldson providing the walk-off win in extra innings. The Detroit Tigers started off their season with another win in walk-off fashion against the Chicago White Sox.
BOSTON, MA
KGO

Opening Day featured four female official scorers, a first for MLB

Alexandra Irving, an online producer for the San Francisco Chronicle and former softball catcher for more than a decade, was part of baseball history Friday night. Irving made her debut as an official scorer during the season opener between the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants, the fourth woman to score Opening Day across Major League Baseball this season -- a first for the league.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCTV 5

Fans glad to be back at the ballpark for opening day

Man accused in Washington, DC impersonation case may have ties to KC. A man charged with impersonating a federal officer in order to cozy up with Secret Service agents — including someone on the first lady’s security detail — may have ties to Kansas City. Royals fans...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

MLB Minute: Blue Jays, New Tech & Opening Day

Jays From the Couch brings you Toronto Blue Jays Coloured Snapshots of the MLB Landscape. This week: new tech & Opening Day. * The Blue Jays’ Opening Day 2022 has come and again, but roster decisions made by all 30 Major League clubs have reflected distinct influences spawned from the most recent CBA Negotiations. An unprecedented four Top 10 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com, will break camp and make their debuts on Opening Day: Bobby Witt, Jr. (#1 Royals), Julio Rodriguez (#3 Mariners), Spencer Torkelson (#4 Tigers) and C.J. Abrams (#9 Padres). Hunter Greene (#22) and Nick Lodolo (#42) are scheduled to take the mound for Cincinnati during the first week. Bryson Stott (#45) won the Phillies third base job and Matt Brash (#98) is expected to make his first major league start once Seattle is in need of a fifth starter. A quartet of Top 100 prospects with previous big league experience (Reid Detmers #21, Joey Bart #31, Josh Lowe #50, and Joe Ryan #97) have also secured spots on Opening Day rosters. The emphasis placed upon raising pre-arbitration eligible young players as well as curtailing service time manipulations by front offices seems to have reaped unexpected dividends for the Platers Association.
MLB
WTAJ

Excited fans get ready for Altoona Curve’s opening day

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The weather won’t stop some of the biggest fans from heading to the ballfield as opening day approaches for the Altoona Curve. Homeruns, strikeouts, a 7th inning stretch, and of course the food. “I’m ready… I’m ready. I got the hand warmers out, got the long johns out. We’re all ready to […]
ALTOONA, PA
NBC Sports

Crawford extends impressive Opening Day start streak at shortstop

When Brandon Crawford, Joc Pederson and Logan Webb take the field this afternoon, they'll become the first trio of Bay Area natives to start for the Giants since Oakland's Von Joshua, San Francisco's Ken Reitz and Alameda's Chris Speier in 1976. It'll be a long-awaited moment for Pederson, who grew...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
