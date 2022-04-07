Opening Day means hope

Jays From the Couch brings you Toronto Blue Jays Coloured Snapshots of the MLB Landscape. This week: new tech & Opening Day. * The Blue Jays’ Opening Day 2022 has come and again, but roster decisions made by all 30 Major League clubs have reflected distinct influences spawned from the most recent CBA Negotiations. An unprecedented four Top 10 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com, will break camp and make their debuts on Opening Day: Bobby Witt, Jr. (#1 Royals), Julio Rodriguez (#3 Mariners), Spencer Torkelson (#4 Tigers) and C.J. Abrams (#9 Padres). Hunter Greene (#22) and Nick Lodolo (#42) are scheduled to take the mound for Cincinnati during the first week. Bryson Stott (#45) won the Phillies third base job and Matt Brash (#98) is expected to make his first major league start once Seattle is in need of a fifth starter. A quartet of Top 100 prospects with previous big league experience (Reid Detmers #21, Joey Bart #31, Josh Lowe #50, and Joe Ryan #97) have also secured spots on Opening Day rosters. The emphasis placed upon raising pre-arbitration eligible young players as well as curtailing service time manipulations by front offices seems to have reaped unexpected dividends for the Platers Association.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO