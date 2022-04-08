ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doddridge County, WV

Sheriff releases names in officer-involved shooting

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

UPDATE (4/8/2022 10:00 a.m.):

WEST UNION, W.Va. — Deputies have released the name of the deceased, as well as the name of a woman who was harmed in the crossfire, from an officer-involved shooting in Doddridge County.

The suspect who was shot and killed during the gunfire was identified as Gary Lynn McMillan, 74, of West Union. The suspect’s wife, who was struck twice in the exchange, has been identified as Pamela Sue McMillion, 70, also of West Union, according to deputies.

Pamela is still in stable condition at Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to officials.

ORIGINAL (4/7/2022 12:53 p.m.):

WEST UNION, W.Va. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shootout with law enforcement in Doddridge County.

According to the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a report of shots being fired at a residence on Chipp’s Run Road just outside of West Union at 7:15 a.m. Thursday.

When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect opened fire; at that point, gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and deputies, officials said.

While being fired upon, deputies were unaware if other individuals were in the residence, and a woman in the home was struck during the exchange; the woman was life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital where she is currently in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

After exchanging shots, the suspect exited the rear of the home with an AR-15 and began firing upon deputies again, deputies said, and at that time, deputies shot and killed the suspect.

The suspect’s name is not being released at this time in order to inform family members of the incident; the West Virginia State Police are performing an investigation into the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

