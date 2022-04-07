ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Funko to combine distribution centers into single mega-site in Buckeye

By Peter Valencia
KOLD-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A long-awaited announcement in the West Valley is finally here. Iconic pop culture brand Funko is relocating several distribution sites into one mega-site in Buckeye. The company says it is leasing a 958,000 square-foot facility in Buckeye, which will distribute Funko Pops, Paka Paka,...

